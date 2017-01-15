How A Professional Poker Player Conned a Casino Out of $9.6 Million (washingtonpost.com) 44
Phil Ivey is a professional poker player who's won ten World Series of Poker bracelets -- but he's also got a new game. An anonymous reader write: In 2012, Ivey requested that the Borgata casino let him play baccarat with an assistant named Cheng Yin Sun while using a specific brand of playing cards -- purple Gemaco Borgata playing cards -- and an automatic shuffler. He then proceeded to win $9.6 million over four visits. The pair would rotate certain cards 180 degrees, which allowed them to recognize those cards the next time they passed through the deck. (They were exploiting a minute lack of a symmetry in the pattern on the backs of the cards...)
But last month a U.S. district judge ruled that Ivey and his partner had a "mutual obligation" to the casino, in which their "primary obligation" was to not use cards whose values would be known to them -- and ordered them to return the $9.6 million [PDF]. "What this ruling says is a player is prohibited from combining his skill and intellect and visual acuity to beat the casino at its own game," Ivey's attorney told the AP, adding that the judge's ruling will be appealed.
The judge also ruled Ivey had to return the money he later won playing craps with his winnings from the baccarat game -- though the judge denied the casino's request for restitution over the additional $250,000 worth of goods and services they'd "comped" Ivey during his stay.
But last month a U.S. district judge ruled that Ivey and his partner had a "mutual obligation" to the casino, in which their "primary obligation" was to not use cards whose values would be known to them -- and ordered them to return the $9.6 million [PDF]. "What this ruling says is a player is prohibited from combining his skill and intellect and visual acuity to beat the casino at its own game," Ivey's attorney told the AP, adding that the judge's ruling will be appealed.
The judge also ruled Ivey had to return the money he later won playing craps with his winnings from the baccarat game -- though the judge denied the casino's request for restitution over the additional $250,000 worth of goods and services they'd "comped" Ivey during his stay.
Remember kids! (Score:3, Insightful)
Only the casinos are allowed to cheat you out of your money!
Re: (Score:3)
It depends on your definition of "winning".
If you are entertained by playing games of chance, the small percentage the house takes is your bill for the night's entertainment. Everybody knows the deal going in.
Re: Remember kids! (Score:2, Informative)
They are not rigged. It's a tax on those with poor reasoning skills. Twenty some odd years ago I worked as a dealer in a casino. One night this really drunk guy swore the big six wheel was being stopped by the carpeted box under the table. Security handed him the box and kicked him out the front door.
Its not cheating (Score:3)
Remember kids! Only the casinos are allowed to cheat you out of your money!
Its not cheating you out of anything when you ignore the fact that the statistical probabilities are against you. As my statistics 101 professor explained (literally, he used casino games examples all the time) you are either:
(1) Paying the "I didn't pay attention in math class" tax.
or
(2) Paying someone else to play cards with you.
Re: (Score:2)
Only the casinos are allowed to cheat you out of your money!
How exactly are the casinos cheating?
The odds are certainly in their favor, as any reasonable person knows. They don't have to cheat to make lots of money.
Re: (Score:2)
How exactly are the casinos cheating?
They paid politicians to write the law in their favor.
Re: Fake news (Score:1)
Smart people know that the media is almost 99% fake news. Smart people know that.
Fake news != Flawed news (Score:3, Insightful)
The term "fake news" has been thrown about -- and misapplied -- far too freely of late.
Fake news is a deliberate fiction on the part of the writer, with an intent to deceive.
It is not the same as a news story reported in good faith, but with errors.
And BTW, it doesn't matter that it was the dealer who was rotating the cards, not the players. The players tricked the dealer into rotating them so as to change the odds of the game. You can't do that.
Re: (Score:2)
The term "fake news" has been thrown about -- and misapplied -- far too freely of late.
Fake news is a deliberate fiction on the part of the writer, with an intent to deceive.
It is not the same as a news story reported in good faith, but with errors.
And BTW, it doesn't matter that it was the dealer who was rotating the cards, not the players. The players tricked the dealer into rotating them so as to change the odds of the game. You can't do that.
Actually you can it's quite common in the game for players to have superstitions like this. Rotating certain cards for some mystical/superstitious benefit. The players asked the Casino if they could use this special brand of cards and the Casino agreed. The players asked the Casino if they could rotate the cards and they agreed. The casino got played. They didn't trick anyone, the casino shouldn't have agreed to that brand of cards being used without verifying that they were symmetrical.
They assumed no one
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, the stuff about superstitions is all in TFA. That was the premise the players used to justify their requests.
But it's abundantly clear that the players did all of this with the intent to trick the casino. They didn't do it out of some superstitious belief that it would help them win. They did it knowing it would help them win. And that's not allowed.
Re: (Score:2)
But it's abundantly clear that the players did all of this with the intent to trick the casino. They didn't do it out of some superstitious belief that it would help them win. They did it knowing it would help them win. And that's not allowed.
Why not? The casino agreed to do it.
Re: (Score:2)
But it's abundantly clear that the players did all of this with the intent to trick the casino. They didn't do it out of some superstitious belief that it would help them win. They did it knowing it would help them win. And that's not allowed.
Why not? The casino agreed to do it.
It's not allowed because it's illegal. [shouselaw.com]
It doesn't matter if the casino or the law don't realize what they did until later.
Re: (Score:2)
I guess a lawyer could make a decent case out of it. Technically the casino altered "the elements of chance, method of selection or criteria" for the game, not the players.
Re: (Score:2)
Why not?
Because the casinos wrote the law. That's basically why. Is it fair? No.
Fake news does not require "deliberate fiction" (Score:1)
Fake news is a deliberate fiction on the part of the writer, with an intent to deceive. It is not the same as a news story reported in good faith, but with errors.
Fake news does not require "deliberate fiction". You are closer to the truth with respect to "good faith". A better definition of fake news would be news where there was a lack of good faith in reporting. Your first definition excludes reported "news" that was blindly accepted because it matches the predisposition of the news staff, a staff that conducted no due diligence to confirm the story. I.e. journalistic negligence. That counts too as fake news.
He cheated OTHER players (Score:3, Insightful)
When you play baccarat, you are playing against other customers, never the Casino's money.
Did the casino return the money to the other PLAYERS he cheated?
Or did they simply keep the ill-gotten gains?
Also, he deserved to keep the money he won in other games. That was bull. Money is fungible, he made those bets and won.
Re: He cheated OTHER players (Score:1)
When you play baccarat, you are playing against other customers, never the Casino's money.
Did the casino return the money to the other PLAYERS he cheated?
Yes, yes they did. Did you not read the article?
Guess not. What a goose...
Re: He cheated OTHER players (Score:1)
He also got a green light from the casino on all the things he requested. I can't understand the judge's logic in this at all. They should have just denied his request knowing he was asking for these things to gain an advantage. They gambled that his requests would give him no advantage and they lost, but yet cry foul after the fact. A
Re: He cheated OTHER players (Score:4, Insightful)
He also got a green light from the casino on all the things he requested. I can't understand the judge's logic in this at all. They should have just denied his request knowing he was asking for these things to gain an advantage. They gambled that his requests would give him no advantage and they lost, but yet cry foul after the fact. A
As TFA explains, some baccarat players have may superstitions. The casinos have no problem indulging such superstitions when, on their face, they don't appear to impart an advantage to the player. The fact that the casino didn't notice what these players were doing until later is irrelevant. The players cheated. The judge made the right decision in finding with the casino.
Re: (Score:2)
I can't understand the judge's logic in this at all.
The judge made a ruling based on the law. The law is on the side of the casinos. Yet another of many ways that the casino stacks the deck against you.
Did you play in Europe? (Score:2)
Did you play baccarat in Europe. There are three major varieties of baccarat. In North American casinos, Punto Banco is common. I understand in Punto Banco all players are playing against the house, similar to blackjack.
Re: (Score:1)
"Money is fungible, he made those bets and won." It isn't always that simple. If he didn't have the money in advance, then he wouldn't have been able to use it to play for scraps and hence couldn't have won that money, making his winnings proceeds of crime.
In fact, in many jurisdictions it's possible, and common, to have criminals hand over not just the direct proceeds of crime, but indirect proceeds like the returns on investment of stolen money as well. This is done precisely because if you cannot force c
Re: (Score:2)
When you play baccarat, you are playing against other customers, never the Casino's money.
From the article:
In each of his visits to the Borgata, the casino accepted the same five requests. Ivey asked: that he play in a private area...
I get this... (Score:2)
Ok, I get this particular instance, it is sort of "cheating", but I still cannot get over how you are somehow not allowed to USE YOUR BRAIN to count cards in order to win in a casino. Yes, I know it is not illegal to count cards (I mean how would someone go around proving it beyond reasonable doubt), but casinos (except in NJ) are allowed to ban players who can win, which is mostly the same thing.
Anyway, I try not to think about it too much (to avoid having my brain explode), and I just enjoy going to Las V
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know why you say you enjoy Las Vegas. The hotels I've seen are not luxurious, nor are they cheap. The food in the buffet is inedible - I wouldn't feed it to hogs.I did not find the shows enjoyable, and as a former wagering services IT guy, I don't waste money on wagering. I know the odds. Sometimes I was programming them.
As for the person doing the wagering - yeah, security folks have a saying - "JDLR" - just doesn't look right. Alarm bells should have been sounding at the oddly specific requests ma
Re: (Score:3)
I don't know why you say you enjoy Las Vegas. The hotels I've seen are not luxurious, nor are they cheap.
The best hotel rooms are not on the strip, or they cost a thousand dollars per night and up. The best place to stay inexpensively is a business hotel. They have lots of them, for obvious reasons. I liked Doubletree while I was there, it didn't smell bad and they had nice beds.
The food in the buffet is inedible - I wouldn't feed it to hogs.
I haven't been in some time, but the buffet at the Rio was pretty good IMO.
If you can win, and you won't break even, why play?
To me the reasons to go to LV are drinking and fucking. But I quit smoking tobacco, so now it's pretty fucking gross.
Re: (Score:2)
It's been 5-6 years, since I am currently in Europe, but last time it was $90/night to get a pyramid suite with jacuzzi at the Luxor. Turn off the lights, and relax in your jacuzzi under the starry sky - since, you know, you're in a huge glass pyramid (the largest one intended for the living) and so the glass "wall" in your jacuzzi room is also the ceiling... A year later I paid 500 euro/night in Rome for a seemingly well-rated hotel with jacuzzi suites (yes, I like my jacuzzis), and it was mediocre compar
Con? (Score:2)
Con:
... is an attempt to defraud a person or group after first gaining their confidence, used in the classical sense of trust. [wikipedia.org]
Persuade (someone) to do or believe something by lying to them [oxforddictionaries.com].
A confidence trick
I don't see where he lied, so I think the word is misapplied. The second definition comes a little bit closer, but casinos are very much aware that gamblers are adversaries, not allies.
Re: (Score:2)
Con is the wrong word.
These players did not "con" the casino. They cheated.
It was clever, it was under the radar of the casino, and it was seemingly benign. That doesn't change the fact that it was wrong.
Opening Arguments made a podcast about this case (Score:1)
A "mutual obligation" ? (Score:2)
I wonder if this judge also believes that casinos have a "mutual obligation" to problem gamblers to make sure that they're not gambling money intended for other purposes? Because the way I always notice the headlines, it's usually "Man embezzles funds, gambles it all away at the casino." No one ever seems to ask the casino for that money back.
This
From the Story (Score:2)
Playing with marked cards (Score:1)