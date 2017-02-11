Hundreds of Stonehenge-Like Monuments Found In The Amazon Rainforest (yahoo.com) 19
turkeydance quotes The Telegraph: Hundreds of ancient earthworks resembling those at Stonehenge were built in the Amazon rainforest, scientists have discovered after flying drones over the area. The findings prove for the first time that prehistoric settlers in Brazil cleared large wooded areas to create huge enclosures meaning that the 'pristine' rainforest celebrated by ecologists is actually relatively new.
The researchers believe the monuments appeared roughly 2,000 years ago -- so after Stonehenge (by about 2,500 years). "It is thought they were used only sporadically," reports the BBC, "possibly as ritual gathering places similar to the Maya pyramids of Central America, or Britain's own Stonehenge."
Only the earthworks are visible (Score:4, Insightful)
Only the earthworks are visible. Seems somebody messed up on the units for the stones.
Re: (Score:1)
You seem to be confused on what the word "ecologist" means, as if that were some exalted position conferred by institution of higher learning or council of wise old ones. It's instead much like "climatologist", having more to do with agenda and what particular noises someone makes.
Re: (Score:2)
Translation: I try to minimize the qualifications of people who say things I don't like to hear.
Re: (Score:2)
shocking that some coder dudebro doesn't know what actual scientists are.
Are they 18" or 18' tall? (Score:2)
The educated left strikes again (Score:2, Insightful)
"It should instead serve to highlight the ingenuity of past subsistence regimes that did not lead to forest degradation, and the importance of indigenous knowledge for finding more sustainable land-use alternatives”.
Brazilian's current population is larger than it was then and the standard of living they aspire to is higher. Jennifer Watling begrudging Brazilian's use of their natural resource to work themselves up, while living in Europe which our ancestors deforested long ago is retarded.
They don't
Re: (Score:1)
It's the "noble savage" narrative. You see that a lot with regards to natives here in North America too. People like to pretend that they didn't engage in genocide, mass-rape, mass-slavery, clear cutting of forests, clear-plains burning, mass-murder of native species(note names like smashed in head buffalo jump and so on).
Knowledge about the age of the rainforest is known (Score:2)
The book 1492: The Year the World Began, by Felipe Fernández-Armesto, is not a new book. However, it goes into detail about the not so ancient American civilizations. It does promote the crowded Americas theory; which is gaining prominence. Essentially, the records of the first explorers and settlers is very different from the Americas seen by the large waves of explorers and settlers, only a few years later.
Stonehenge, without the stones? (Score:3)
Earth work and ditches would have been the earliest form of defenses. Let us not belittle the discovery. These earthworks tell us a lot about early settlers in the Amazon region. Also they discovered agriculture late. Eincorn wheat was domesticated in the Levant 11000 years ago, rice in China 9000 years ago. Corn was domesticated in South America just 3000 or 4000 years ago. Domestication of crops correlates with sedentism, and a transition from hunter/gatherer to farmer. We remember that transition in the New World as the story of Cain (farmer) and Abel (hunter). We need to learn the transition in the New World from these clues. So the findings are very very significant.
It is already a great and significant find. Comparing it to stonehenge is counterproductive. Stonehenge was 5000 years after domestication of crops in the New World. These geoglyphs seem to be concurrent with the domestication of corn. It is unfair to compare geoglyphs with stonehenge.