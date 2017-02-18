Web Comic 'Pokey The Penguin' Celebrates Its 19th Anniversary (twitter.com) 25
It's one of the longest-running comics on the internet. (Slashdot is approaching its 20th anniversary, and in its first year ran two stories about Pokey.) Open source developer Steve Havelka of Portland, Oregon created the truly bizarre strip back in 1998 -- one legend says it was originally a parody of another comic drawn with Microsoft Paint -- and he's since sporadically cranked out 637 strips.
Since 2010 he's also been publishing the cartoons in printed books, and this year launched an equally surreal page on Patreon identifying himself as "Steve Havelka, THE AUTHORS of Pokey the Penguin," offering supporters a "mystery item in the mail". Pokey has lots of fans -- he earned a shout-out in the videogame Hitman: Blood Money -- and very-long-time Slashdot reader 198348726583297634 informs us that on this 19th anniversary Pokey "is celebrating on Twitter!" where he's apparently accosting other web cartoonists and touting a new birthday strip. (Not to be confused with that truly horrible Pokey-goes-to-a-party movie created in Adobe Flash.)
I'd like to hear from any Slashdot readers who remember Pokey the Penguin -- but I'm also curious to hear from Slashdot readers who have never read the strip. ComixTalk called it "one of those webcomics that really only exist because of the Internet -- it would be hard to see something like this in any other medium... there's just something about Pokey the Penguin that fits online."
Since 2010 he's also been publishing the cartoons in printed books, and this year launched an equally surreal page on Patreon identifying himself as "Steve Havelka, THE AUTHORS of Pokey the Penguin," offering supporters a "mystery item in the mail". Pokey has lots of fans -- he earned a shout-out in the videogame Hitman: Blood Money -- and very-long-time Slashdot reader 198348726583297634 informs us that on this 19th anniversary Pokey "is celebrating on Twitter!" where he's apparently accosting other web cartoonists and touting a new birthday strip. (Not to be confused with that truly horrible Pokey-goes-to-a-party movie created in Adobe Flash.)
I'd like to hear from any Slashdot readers who remember Pokey the Penguin -- but I'm also curious to hear from Slashdot readers who have never read the strip. ComixTalk called it "one of those webcomics that really only exist because of the Internet -- it would be hard to see something like this in any other medium... there's just something about Pokey the Penguin that fits online."
Re: (Score:1)
Welcome. I believe there is a opening for a senior cabinet position in Trump's administration you are just been nominated to fill.
Never heard of it... (Score:2)
User Friendly was my favorite back in the day, before it went into a permanent loop.
http://userfriendly.org/ [userfriendly.org]
Re: Never heard of it... (Score:2)
Re: Never heard of it... (Score:2)
Oh, Slashdot Admins! I'm sure you'll be able to provide some salient information to the proper authorities about this particular Anonymous Coward should it prove to be anything more than an obnoxious troll, won't you?
Re: (Score:2)
I would also point out that the old web comic I know about is I PhD, running since 1997 with almost 2000 strips.
I guess in this post factual world, no one will care.
My opinion is that since around 2000, it has been a renesance in newspaper style cartoons as the barriers to entry are non existent and for those who got in early, quality was all that mattere
Re: (Score:2)
Dude, 1997 wasn't twenty years....
Damn I'm old.
Plenty of older (Score:2)
I'm sad that one of my favorites have come to an end. http://www.sabrina-online.com/ [sabrina-online.com]
:)
First started in 1996 and only finished end 2017. With four-ish pages a month. (Archive: http://www.sabrina-online.com/... [sabrina-online.com] )
And for the geeks, it was and mostly is still done with an Amiga. Fans of the platform will know EWS's style.
Re: (Score:2)
Surely you know about Pokey [wikipedia.org].
13 years on the net (Score:2)
http://twokinds.keenspot.com/ [keenspot.com]
Kat ^_^
Yellow No 5 (Score:2)
The thing I remember most about reading Pokey was a curious link [archive.org] on their page to a fictional band with a detailed history. I enjoyed the comic too and even made my own fan comics which I have somewhere. Good times.