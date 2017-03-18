Court Fines Canadian $26,500 For 'Unconscionably Stupid' Balloon-Chair Flight (www.cbc.ca) 13
In 2015, 27-year-old Daniel Boria tied over 100 helium balloons to a lawn chair and floated 2.5 miles above Calgary, "getting in the way of commercial aircraft and putting hundreds of lives at risk," reports the CBC. An anonymous reader quotes their report: Boria was ordered to pay $26,500 [USD $18,822] in fines when he was sentenced Friday, after pleading guilty in December to dangerous operation of an aircraft for the 2015 stunt... In handing down the sentence provincial court Judge Bruce Fraser called Boria's stunt "dumb and dangerous" and "unconscionably stupid. There was nothing fantastic, fun or exhilarating about it... There is no precedent for so foolish an escapade"...
On July 5, 2015, Boria tied $13,000 worth of industrial-sized balloons to a Canadian Tire lawn chair and took to the skies to promote his cleaning company, with the plan to parachute into the Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races. Uncooperative weather forced him to bail early, and winds pushed his landing to Ogden Road, where he was arrested by police who had been monitoring Boria since he was spotted above the Stampede grounds... During the time he was in the air, 24 airplanes took off and landed in Calgary.
The judge agreed that $20,000 of the fine should be donated to a charity of Boria's choice, and later Boria "said the stunt was worthwhile and he has no regrets."
A person can take some off the shelf balloons, affix a solid object, and potentially endanger aircraft.
I know what comes next: In the interests of national security, the government shall ban all balloons without a license!
This isn't the US, so they'll at least be polite about it, and not shoot anyone for carrying a balloon of mass destruction.
Since we're about to run out of helium, banning balloons might well mitigate the problem. A good first step.
If you let them get away with that the next thing will be socialized medicine with death panels and mandatory gay marriage. And if you let them get away with that you won't be allowed to take nail clippers on a plane.
Revolt now, before it's too late!
Next time do it with drones so you can get a live video feed with 50 angles and control the movement.
Odd that the judge calls this "unprecedented", when there have been multiple similar instances, and Lawn Chair Larry [wikipedia.org] was internationally infamous.
I wonder if a forced donation such as this one is still tax-deductible? Seems to me he'll get some tax break from this?
With a few exceptions, the new normal seems to be there is no such thing as bad press... if you're getting your name out there, it's better than not being talked about.
Is this just a thinly veiled slashvertisment for Canadian Tire lawn chairs?