Terrifying Anti-Riot Vehicle Created To Quash Any Urban Disturbance (boingboing.net) 126
"Are you an urban police force thinking about how to control your fellow humans?" jokes Cory Doctorow. "Look no farther! Your pals at Bozena have an all-new RIOT system, a crowd-control killdozer for all your protest-suppressing needs!" He's one of several web commentators marveling at the marketing copy for a Slovenian company's new anti-riot machinery, also spotted by Slashdot reader drunkdrone. Some quotes from the BOZENA RIOT SYSTEM site about the device's features:
- Easy attachable bulldozer blade.
- The [6,600 pound] shield comes equipped with launching ports designed for use of guns or other rubber projectiles launchers.
- The trailer is capable of displacing the water/foam or its mixtures (available additives: pepper or painting substances) under the high pressure into the distance of several dozen meters.
- Communication with rioters through the loudspeakers.
- Designed to control riots in streets and urbanized areas...intended predominantly for the special military and police units responsible for the CROWD CONTROL during the violent political/social demonstrations, against football hooligans, etc.
I wondered when a one of our companies went into EOD machinery construction, but a look at the web page told me that it's Slovak not Slovenian
:) We seem to do explosive ordnance clearing through fundraising and "manual labor" - http://www.itf-fund.si/.
And they should give it the designation ED-209 [youtube.com].
Just looking at this, if someone falls in front of it, it'll run them over. That may fly in Slovakia but in the U.S. it would get the police department sued within an inch of their existence.
Was that meant to be sarcastic? Because it you were serious, you have not been reading the news.
Spoken like a true Stalinist. Protip: You're not any different than the stereotype described.
"How will Charles be convicted of Treason? You do understand that the charge of treason is constitutionally defined and Charles himself has the ability to designate who the enemy is and isn't- right?"
Someone in England, January 1649.
P.S. Additional tip: when you can foresee that the protest you attend is going to be pushed back with such devices, always bring a battery powered perforator drill and steel pipe of sufficient quantity.
Then feel free to drill into pavement as deep as needed, and install posts which prevent a large vehicle from squeezing forward.
If you however have a welder nearby, you can design cheap and sturdy anti-vehicle obstacles which don't need deep drilling at all.
Also, consider putting a leash on the police vehicle
Also, consider putting a leash on the police vehicle with steel cables... I dunno... maybe to lamp posts or some such fixed infrastructure.
What movie was that already? Or was it Duke of Hazzard? Anyway, they tie a chain to the rear axle of a patrol car and when the car takes off, when it reaches the length of the chain, the axle and wheels stay there and the car continue moving...
Either that or tool up with an AssBlaster or Dildozer, which would see this woosy thing off no problems, as long as Beef Supreme is driving it.
It looks like something you can just go around or worse, get pushed and crushed around it by the crowd itself.
Well, the maidanist recipe for this is to borrow a tractor, forklift or other apparatus, which can lift the side panels of the plow.
This seems very complicated. About some c four?
As if living in a police state wasn't enough... From the picture and video tabs:
"You need to upgrade your Macromedia Flash Player! Get Macromedia Flash"
What are you going to do ? Protest ?
Get Macromedia Flash"
What is that "Macromedia Flash"? Some kind of mega flash bang?
Well, technically it was designed as a flashbang, but a lot of people had to learn the hard way that it can explode rather violently if tampered with.
The bastards.
(I was coming here to make the same type of comment with a link - http://www.bozena.eu/pictures-... [bozena.eu] )
The lucky ones that did it before governments found a neat way to end protests in a way that has the support of the general population.
It's not like a lot of protesters riot.
... well, let's put it that way: Rioters give the authorities a good excuse to end a protest. Draw your own conclusions.
Blaming government agents for starting riots is a good trick to get away with it.
What good do the protests even do, anyhow?
Actually, protest and mass demonstration are the only way change is accomplished in the US. At least, change that benefits the people. Voting, up until very very recently, has almost always been meaningless, since the two choices were provided to us by the two parties.
But never mind all that. What I want to know is, when will this vehicle be available for purchase in GTA?
And the movie version, Soylent Green.
It doesn't. Mostly because it doesn't look like it can easily move that shield out of the way of an obstacle that's trivial to place on the street.
... negotiating and listening to the protesters arguments just wipe them out. Nice move in a democracy. Or are these machine intended for exporting to already dictatorial regimes?
And how will violent rioters respond, firearms and bulldozers jacked from work sites?
Abatis https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abatis made from lampposts in Urban setting.
Easy peasy.
Actually, there is a secret Soylent Green attachment that grabs people from the crowd and transform them instantaneously into Soylent Green thanks to the incorporated factory.
It is a little like factory ships.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
There's a good chance that this machine's software/interfaces will have....inadequate security. Someone, somewhere, will achieve control over it, and then when it turns on the thin blue line behind it, ostensibly waiting to "clean up" the now-subdued rioters, there will be some outrage from the police department/s who bought it, some swift spin from the manufacturer, and the units will either 1. be withdrawn, or 2. given a firmware upgrade, in which case, see above.
At the very least, someone will be able to jam its communication, rendering it unresponsive.
There's a good chance that this machine's software/interfaces will have....inadequate security.
Nothing I can see in the article suggests that this machine contains any software, or any interfaces other than your standard steering wheel/brake/accelerator. What are you referring to?
http://imgur.com/ibA8119
It's basically a baby-blue enclosed forklift with a pump system, a water trailer, and a shield on the front. So terrifying.
It's basically a baby-blue enclosed forklift with a pump system, a water trailer, and a shield on the front. So terrifying.
It's not the implementation that makes it terrifying, it's the use case [youtube.com].
Kitchen knife use case #2: Make a sandwich. (this use case also seen just the other day)
Maybe you don't have the problem. But, for example, a city here in our state has been known to have a problem with "protesters" deciding that they're going to fix the problems with the culture in their local neighborhood by smashing the few remaining businesses
deploy this, and you arent a state anymore. (Score:5, Insightful)
Treat people like expendable trash and theyll fight you in ways you wouldnt expect. in Texas it meant after a slew of police shootings of unarmed black men, a black man took up a sniper position and began executing police from a rooftop with a high power rifle. if your only answer to systemic inequality is to deploy a 6600 pound shield, you'll soon find how resilient it is to firearms that are many, many times more powerful than what you would normally be faced with in a riot situation.
But wait a moment, were you under impression that people a are *not* expendable trash for the purposes of any and all governments out there? People are expendable trash, they are to be taxed, sent to fight in wars and military conflicts that are one way or another profitable to those in the government offices.
Government the bigger and more remote it gets the more it looks upon the population as a herd to be managed, rather than as their friends and neighbors.
This why our system was originally designed to have powerful states and keep a lot of administrative control with even smaller units counties and cities. Modern federalism is nothing more than a system of abuse. The very fact that almost all of us have a higher federal tax bill than state tax bill tells you the system is probably corrupted beyond fixing.
Government the bigger and more remote it gets the more it looks upon the population as a herd to be managed, rather than as their friends and neighbors.
[US politician] "I agree! We need to take action immediately! We will create a new Cabinet-level post and an entire new Federal Department (complete with fully-auto rifles, grenade launchers,
.50-cal heavy machine guns, MRAPs, and SWAT teams like the Social Security Administration and EPA) to address this injustice! We are currently in serious discussions with concerned citizen-group leaders, meeting in our new 'domestic negotiation center' located at Guantanamo." [/US politician]
their are places and times there things like this are needed simply to keep football fans form killing eachother. Preventing a bunch of football fans from burning a city to the ground only improves social cohesion.
And it has been proven time and again, through statistics and police testing, that police are far less likely to shoot a black man than a white man, all else held equal. Additionally the rate of police shootings have been plummeting over the last decades.
And it has been proven time and again, through statistics and police testing, that police are far less likely to shoot a black man than a white man, all else held equal.
It has been proven time and again that all else is not held equal. The police are for example more commonly deployed to harass people in black neighborhoods. They're more likely to encounter a black man.
Additionally the rate of police shootings have been plummeting over the last decades.
How would you know when the statistics are deliberate lies? [thefreetho...roject.com]
Encountering has little effect, police encounter pretty much every human in America on a daily basic, and infact encounter other police a disproportionate amount (and yet police shooting police hardly ever happened).
If you rob a store, if you murder someone, if you run around the streets with a gun, if you shoot at a police officer. The chance of you ending up killed by police is X if you are white.
If you are black, it is a small fraction of X.
Every single serious violent crime is responded to, police encou
Encountering has little effect, police encounter pretty much every human in America on a daily basic
And they are overwhelmingly racially biased against blacks, so they're looking harder for evidence of a crime. And they send them into neighborhoods with more blacks looking for crimes.
and infact encounter other police a disproportionate amount (and yet police shooting police hardly ever happened).
Which is too bad, because cops commit crimes at about the same rate as the general population, except rape. They are approximately four times as rapey as the general populace.
But that is the opposite of reality. Black neighborhoods have a far far lower police presence in regards to the crime rate. The safest whitest neighborhoods show many times more police stops and police presence per crime committed. Look at the numbers for police actions in New York for example. The black neighborhoods have a proportionate amount of police stops to the crime rate. while the white neighborhoods have over twice as much police action and presence per crime.
Crime and our statistics on it do not
Nice trolling.
I am not implying. I am stating it as a known fact. I am not sure where Asians come in, but they commit basically zero violent crimes, and very very few are shoot each year (less per their population than whites). This probably means that an Asian criminal is far more likely to be shot, but their criminal element is like 1% of that of other races.
Just because someone was elected that some people i the population didn't like, there was widespread rioting and looting across multiple cities.
If people are so willing to damage everything (and other people) over political differences, what can you expect if something really serious happens?
The building like these is in response to actions of the people, who have shown even if you treat people as if they had value they will not repay you in kind. So sadly this kind of response is more than warranted, and
now everyone can be https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
RPG will take that out in a heartbeat. (Score:2)
The police wants to escalate to that level, Then the Unrest will also.
Cops with full battle armor are a danger to society, it means the ones that think they need to defend themselves from the police will up their game to a 308 high power hunting rifle that will rip through Military armor like butter, or start using Armor piercing 5.56/7.62 home made rounds.
Want to keep a crowd calm, you don't freaking roll in like storm troopers hell bent on extermination.
In he countries it's built in, RPG's are not hard t
You're not actually allowed to riot. Rioting isn't some god-given right, where taking it away is a form of oppression. Rioting is a crime, and it's a crime because it hurts people. A machine that makes it harder to get away with rioting is a good thing, in the same way that having a bank that can't be robbed would be a good thing, no matter how frustrated it makes potential bank robbers feel.
"Your pals at Bozena have an all-new RIOT system, a crowd-control killdozer for all your protest-suppressing needs!"
Good thing it's impervious to IEDs....oh, wait....
A weapon to surpass metal gear!?
Killdozer? I think not. (Score:2)
I am ready for New Detroit (Score:2)
All hail Robocop!
It sounds to me like you'll be the one fucking yourself.
Yeah.. it's not like they hide their ideological bias much.. Look at the story's url.
https://boingboing.net/2017/03/25/late-stage-capitalism-3.html
'late-stage-capitalism-3.html'
Seriously?