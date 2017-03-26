Terrifying Anti-Riot Vehicle Created To Quash Any Urban Disturbance (boingboing.net) 24
"Are you an urban police force thinking about how to control your fellow humans?" jokes Cory Doctorow. "Look no farther! Your pals at Bozena have an all-new RIOT system, a crowd-control killdozer for all your protest-suppressing needs!" He's one of several web commentators marveling at the marketing copy for a Slovenian company's new anti-riot machinery, also spotted by Slashdot reader drunkdrone. Some quotes from the BOZENA RIOT SYSTEM site about the device's features:
- Easy attachable bulldozer blade.
- The [6,600 pound] shield comes equipped with launching ports designed for use of guns or other rubber projectiles launchers.
- The trailer is capable of displacing the water/foam or its mixtures (available additives: pepper or painting substances) under the high pressure into the distance of several dozen meters.
- Communication with rioters through the loudspeakers.
- Designed to control riots in streets and urbanized areas...intended predominantly for the special military and police units responsible for the CROWD CONTROL during the violent political/social demonstrations, against football hooligans, etc.
It's Slovak, not Slovenian (Score:1)
I wondered when a one of our companies went into EOD machinery construction, but a look at the web page told me that it's Slovak not Slovenian
:) We seem to do explosive ordnance clearing through fundraising and "manual labor" - http://www.itf-fund.si/.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, consider putting a leash on the police vehicle with steel cables... I dunno... maybe to lamp posts or some such fixed infrastructure.
What movie was that already? Or was it Duke of Hazzard? Anyway, they tie a chain to the rear axle of a patrol car and when the car takes off, when it reaches the length of the chain, the axle and wheels stay there and the car continue moving...
Re: (Score:2)
It looks like something you can just go around or worse, get pushed and crushed around it by the crowd itself.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, the maidanist recipe for this is to borrow a tractor, forklift or other apparatus, which can lift the side panels of the plow.
This seems very complicated. About some c four?
Worst of all. (Score:2, Funny)
As if living in a police state wasn't enough... From the picture and video tabs:
"You need to upgrade your Macromedia Flash Player! Get Macromedia Flash"
Re: (Score:2)
What are you going to do ? Protest ?
Re: (Score:2)
Get Macromedia Flash"
What is that "Macromedia Flash"? Some kind of mega flash bang?