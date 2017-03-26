Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Government Idle Technology

Terrifying Anti-Riot Vehicle Created To Quash Any Urban Disturbance (boingboing.net) 24

Posted by EditorDavid from the machines-for-mobs dept.
"Are you an urban police force thinking about how to control your fellow humans?" jokes Cory Doctorow. "Look no farther! Your pals at Bozena have an all-new RIOT system, a crowd-control killdozer for all your protest-suppressing needs!" He's one of several web commentators marveling at the marketing copy for a Slovenian company's new anti-riot machinery, also spotted by Slashdot reader drunkdrone. Some quotes from the BOZENA RIOT SYSTEM site about the device's features:
  • Easy attachable bulldozer blade.
  • The [6,600 pound] shield comes equipped with launching ports designed for use of guns or other rubber projectiles launchers.
  • The trailer is capable of displacing the water/foam or its mixtures (available additives: pepper or painting substances) under the high pressure into the distance of several dozen meters.
  • Communication with rioters through the loudspeakers.
  • Designed to control riots in streets and urbanized areas...intended predominantly for the special military and police units responsible for the CROWD CONTROL during the violent political/social demonstrations, against football hooligans, etc.

  • It's Slovak, not Slovenian (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I wondered when a one of our companies went into EOD machinery construction, but a look at the web page told me that it's Slovak not Slovenian :) We seem to do explosive ordnance clearing through fundraising and "manual labor" - http://www.itf-fund.si/.

  • Worst of all. (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    As if living in a police state wasn't enough... From the picture and video tabs:

    "You need to upgrade your Macromedia Flash Player! Get Macromedia Flash"

