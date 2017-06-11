Nutella Used An Algorithm To Design 7 Million Unique Labels (inc.com) 38
An anonymous reader quotes Inc. Millions of Italians can now say they own a one-of-a-kind Nutella jar. In February, 7 million jars appeared on shelves in Italy, all of them boasting a unique label design... "An algorithm has usurped the traditional role of a designer," writes design magazine Dezeen. There are jars with polka dots. Jars with zigzags. Jars with splotchy shapes. All sorts of other patterns, too... All 7 million jars sold out within a month... Due to the sell-out success of these jars, Nutella is reportedly launching the same campaign soon in other European countries, starting with France.
The article includes a video showing some of the labels. The algorithm always kept the original logo, but then "pulled from dozens of patterns and thousands of color combination."
This is related to chocolate because it sold seven million units of sugar paste, with a touch of nuts and chocolate, in record time.
Procedural graphics and processed food go well together.
so AI has claimed yet more jobs.. (Score:1)
imagine the hours that designers could have put in had all 7 million of these labels been done by PEOPLE instead of a fucking computer.
This really shows how much algorithms enrich our lives!
"It pulled from dozens of patterns and thousands of color combinations."
So, human designer(s) made those dozens of patterns and a computer simply picked colours at random.
I'm sorry but even the random dungeons of Diablo 1 (1996) are a more impressive feat than this marketing stunt.
Algorithm? (Score:3)
That's very interesting, actually. They've created a micro-level of scarcity that does not exist on the macro scale.
People respond to scarcity, and they've just proven it again.
Only 7 million? (Score:2)
Any two-bit programmer can write a program to make 1677216 unique pixels. Colour me unimpressed.
1677216 unique pixels. Colour me unimpressed.
What's the hex code for 'unimpressed' ?
Any two-bit programmer can write a program to make 1677216 unique pixels.
Wait, wouldn't that require a 24-bit programmer?
So glad... (Score:5, Funny)
That I find the stuff as tasty as a dog turd.
So? (Score:4, Interesting)
They had a computer randomly segment a piece of paper, plug in a random sampling of patterns, and then wrap the paper around a jar. Not exactly "replacing a designer team" (then again it is Italy).
I think more credit is due to the Marketing team that realized this could sell jars. Job well done.
what if (Score:2)
What if the algorithm makes a copywritten artwork? Who do you sue?
The company that makes it. Of course, damages will be small, since there's only one jar for each pattern.
"Dozens of patterns" (Score:3)
So they just randomized the colors on preexisting patterns? Not particularly impressive.
And yet.. (Score:2)
... the ingredients list on all of them starts with sugar and vegetable oil.
And the veg' oil is no doubt palm oil, the cheapest nastiest oil.
The algorithm knows people! (Score:2)
Algorithm: "Me smarter than people. Me know people don't like colour of shit. Me take shit colour off all labels."
But the problem is... (Score:2)
...they all have Nutella in them.
