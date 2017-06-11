Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Idle

Nutella Used An Algorithm To Design 7 Million Unique Labels (inc.com) 38

Posted by EditorDavid from the sweetened-hazelnut-cocoa-spread dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Inc. Millions of Italians can now say they own a one-of-a-kind Nutella jar. In February, 7 million jars appeared on shelves in Italy, all of them boasting a unique label design... "An algorithm has usurped the traditional role of a designer," writes design magazine Dezeen. There are jars with polka dots. Jars with zigzags. Jars with splotchy shapes. All sorts of other patterns, too... All 7 million jars sold out within a month... Due to the sell-out success of these jars, Nutella is reportedly launching the same campaign soon in other European countries, starting with France.
The article includes a video showing some of the labels. The algorithm always kept the original logo, but then "pulled from dozens of patterns and thousands of color combination."

Nutella Used An Algorithm To Design 7 Million Unique Labels More | Reply

Nutella Used An Algorithm To Design 7 Million Unique Labels

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

e-credibility: the non-guaranteeable likelihood that the electronic data you're seeing is genuine rather than somebody's made-up crap. - Karl Lehenbauer

Close