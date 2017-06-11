Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Museum of Failure Opens In Sweden (failuremag.com) 242

Posted by EditorDavid from the successful-openings dept.
Slashdot reader swellconvivialguy writes: A new museum in Helsingborg displays more than 70 failed products and objects, including the Apple Newton, Google Glass, Sony Betamax, Harley-Davidson perfume, and the Donald Trump board game. According to curator Samuel West, "none of the companies that I contacted wanted to cooperate. I approached quite a few innovation directors and asked them for examples of failure that they've learned from. I thought it would be easy to get them to collaborate but none of them -- zero -- choose to cooperate."
The curator urges people to accept failure -- "as an essential aspect of progress and innovation."

  • Sweden? (Score:5, Funny)

    by JustOK ( 667959 ) on Sunday June 11, 2017 @09:37PM (#54598973) Journal
    Dammit, I went to Switzerland

  • /. should contribute (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Prien715 ( 251944 ) <agnosticpopeNO@SPAMgmail.com> on Sunday June 11, 2017 @09:38PM (#54598981) Journal

    Can we donate a life-size portrait of Bennett Hasselton or Timothy?

  • His main attraction should be Hillary (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 11, 2017 @09:39PM (#54598987)

    Losing twice for President, I'm sure she knows a lot about failure!!!

      Actually, no. She doesn't know a lot about failure, because she hasn't realized yet that she has failed. She accepts full responsibility for not winning the election, but blames it on literally everyone else. She hasn't comprehended yet that there are a lot of folks who simply don't like her. She really does believe that anyone who doesn't like her deserves to be called "deplorable".

      This reminds me of how the former East German communists labeled anyone who was critical of communism as "asozial"; meani

  • Harley-Davidson Cat Collar (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Cmdln Daco ( 1183119 ) on Sunday June 11, 2017 @09:49PM (#54599053)

    I have always thought the Harley-Davidson Cat Collar should go in a display like this one. I bought one for our kitten once, though he's definitely not a failure of a cat. In the process of scratching and grooming he ended up rendering the Harley-Davidson logo on it illegible. Since then I have always said that Harley-Davidson can't even make a cat collar that lasts.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dohzer ( 867770 )

      They failed to make the perfume and cat collar loud enough. What were they thinking. Crank it up to 190dB!

    • Did Harley actually make the collar themselves? It seems unlikely to me that they would have bothered to do that. We see all kinds of crap sold with the branding of popular brands (think of all the Ferrari watches and wallets that are sold today as an example).

    • That perfume was made to last. If only for a lack of use.

      A friend actually bought me that stuff. And I was young enough and dumb enough to actually try it. From the skin reaction I had, my guess is that one of the main ingredients is battery acid.

  • What failure really means... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Sunday June 11, 2017 @10:07PM (#54599165) Homepage

    An asshat recently asked this question [slashdot.org]: "Why do you set yourself up for massive failure? All. The. Fucking. Time?"

    My (corrected) response: "If you have to ask that question, than you know nothing about success."

    Let me elaborate... failure is a learning process. You can learn more from failure than you can from success. If the world already views you as a failure, say, for being the fat retarded kid on the short bus, than you have absolutely nothing to lose by trying to succeed. Not once, not twice, not thrice, but as many times as possible in a lifetime. Failure becomes permanent only when you give up. I have absolutely no intention of ever giving up.

    • The fat retarded kid on the short bus who tries, and tries, and tries, over and over, is still just the fat retarded kid on the short bus who won't quit trying.

      Failure only becomes permanent when you die having never succeeded. But if your struggles provide amusement to your fellow humans, you might not be a failure. Successfully being the village idiot probably can be seen as a form of success.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Successfully being the village idiot probably can be seen as a form of success.

        This village idiot just finished installing, partationing, and formatting a 3TB hard drive in his Red Hat Linux box, and is now testing rsync to backup his FreeNAS file server.

        • Successfully being the village idiot probably can be seen as a form of success.

          This village idiot just finished installing, partationing, and formatting a 3TB hard drive in his Red Hat Linux box

          I'm not sure I understand the point you are trying to make. Installing, partitioning and formatting a hard drive is "village idiot" type of work. It is not something to be proud of doing, it's the grunt work that get's passed off to interns to do.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by creimer ( 824291 )

            It is not something to be proud of doing, it's the grunt work that get's passed off to interns to do.

            Like the newbie developer who accidentally deleted [slashdot.org] the production database o his first day?

    • Engineering is the study of making failure hurt the least. Not only is failure an option, it's the only option.

  • Oh crap (Score:3)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Sunday June 11, 2017 @10:35PM (#54599337)

    Museum of failure opens in Sweden.

    Ok, so... what if the museum itself is a failure? Will they try to put the museum into itself? Won't that cause a "divide by zero" or some shit and destroy the universe?

    Damn you, Sweden! You were supposed to be good guys!

  • How about (Score:5, Funny)

    by rossdee ( 243626 ) on Sunday June 11, 2017 @10:36PM (#54599343)

    Assange's condom

  • Trump Wing (Score:5, Funny)

    by Plumpaquatsch ( 2701653 ) on Sunday June 11, 2017 @10:46PM (#54599391) Journal
    And Trump University, and Trump Vodka, and Trump Steaks, and ...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Was Trump University actually a failure? The lawsuit paid out millions of dollars, but how much money did it make?

      A scam can be considered a success if the money made is significantly more than the cost of settling lawsuits and the scammer avoids jail.

    • Trump Preside..... wait are we calling this one yet?

      • Well, to be considered a failure, it kinda has to be "over with". That one is still waiting for a final verdict.

    • I was trying to imagine what Trump Fragrances smell like. I puked a little inside my mouth, which was a good thing in comparison.

    • You forgot Trump water, and it's more affordable knock-off (Andy) Dick Water.

      I can't seem to find the Youtube video...

  • I hear they've set aside an entire wing just for Donald J Trump...
    • The Great Orange One took out the Chosen Ones from both the left (Hillary) and right (Jeb) despite being outspent by God-will-only-ever-know, tripping over himself every week, and being relentlessly mocked by nearly everyone in both old and new media. Call Trump whatever else you will, but it's tough to call a guy who won the toughest race in American politics his first time out a "failure".

      • Call Trump whatever else you will, but it's tough to call a guy who won the toughest race in American politics his first time out a "failure".

        And yet here were are.

    • Yes, and yet, look where he is.

      It almost seems like to succeed in the US, you have to know how to fail right.

  • ...it's in Austria: http://nation.com.pk/entertain... [nation.com.pk] The interesting thing is, if either this austrlian museum or the swedish museum close due to poor attendance they can always acquire each others collections :)

    • The only thing missing in there is my invention of an empty bottle that you can put in your fridge in case one of your guests doesn't want to drink anything.

  • Betamax (Score:5, Interesting)

    by JBMcB ( 73720 ) on Sunday June 11, 2017 @11:19PM (#54599487)

    Betamax was only a failure in the consumer market. The professional version, Betacam, was one of the most widely used videotape formats for professionals. So, eh, kinda sorta a failure, I guess.

    • Being a failure depends on the company releasing a product. Betamax may have been a professional success but Sony went to incredible lengths to target it at consumers and to try and make it the consumer format of choice. Looking at the list many of the products were technical marvels with awesome features.

      I kind of question Google Glass. Can a product that had a very limited run with a very limited release that was only really in beta and only really a trial for development be considered a "failure"? I mean

    • This reminds me of DAT, which was more or less banned from consumers, due to fears of copying CDs. Consumers were then offered MD and DCC with lossy compression instead. There are countless examples like this in electronics and computing today -- superior technology that was crippled due to various business reasons. There seem to be entire R&D branches that actively work against technological progress, spending money and time on removing features after they were first painstakingly developed.

      • Betamax lost because they didn't license it for porn, full stop. It's not because of the shorter tape length or anything else people think was the problem. It didn't lose because anyone worked against technological progress, it's because Sony worked against societal progress with their corporate prudism.

        DAT lost because it was a tape and we were getting CDs at the time. Now we have digital recorders which make DAT utterly and completely irrelevant, and I'm glad it never caught on because I probably would ha

    • Betacam and Betamax may have used similar technology (and the same physical tape format), but they were incompatible. Betacam used a tape speed 6 times (IIRC) higher than Betamax, and they couldn't read each other's tapes. So "professional version" is a bit of a stretch.

  • When Betamax was introduced, most US TV sets had RF input only and a maximum color resolution of 330 lines. When Betamax was introduced, most US TV sets had RF input only and a maximum color resolution of 330 lines. It was impossible to record movies or sports conveniently --- and slow-motion and freeze-framing the action of the big game was a huge driving force in VCR sales. T

  • Didn't they already have this? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by thegameiam ( 671961 ) <thegameiam@@@yahoo...com> on Sunday June 11, 2017 @11:35PM (#54599521) Homepage

    The Vasa museum is a commemoration of a spectacular failure (and is a good museum). That's naval history rather than modern tech, but the principles are the same.

  • Never mind. They had one but it self-emolated.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      It's right next to the big fire extinguisher.

    • Never mind. They had one but it self-emolated.

      Were you going for an insensible pun about emokids here, or should everyone just ignore everything you say forever and ever amen because you use words you don't understand?

  • Beta a failure? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Cipheron ( 4934805 ) on Monday June 12, 2017 @12:45AM (#54599757)

    Betamax recorders were in production for almost 40 years, the tapes were produced for 50 years. That's a high level of longevity for any digital format. Production of the units survived right into the DVD era, and it's probably DVDs which killed it in the end, not VHS. VHS had 40 years to kill it, and failed.

    Additionally, Betcam is still in production as is HDCAM, they have two form factors, one of which is the same as Betamax, if you watch any anime, they are still almost all mastered on HDCAM, i.e. high-definition version of Betamax tapes.

    It's only a very limited viewpoint that considers Betamax a flop / failed product. If we're going that far we should consider Apple Macs a failure because Windows is industry-standard.

    • Betamax recorders were in production for almost 40 years, the tapes were produced for 50 years. That's a high level of longevity for any digital format.

      Okay, but it's not a digital format, except for the audio on super beta, which by the way statistically nobody ever had.

      It's only a very limited viewpoint that considers Betamax a flop / failed product.

      The goal was to compete with VHS, which it never did successfully. It was always an also-ran. It's only a very limited, Sony-dick-riding viewpoint that doesn't think Betamax was a failure. Betacam SP used the same technology but not the same mechanisms or tapes; it's not Betamax, it's Betacam! So people bringing that up are daft. It's like attributing 1" VTR numbers to VHS.

      If we're going that far we should consider Apple Macs a failure because Windows is industry-standard.

      Apple is not a f

  • I really wouldn't have expected an endeavor like that to succeed.

  • It should have read:

    "Museum of failure fails to open"

  • Can it add itself? (Score:3)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Monday June 12, 2017 @07:40AM (#54601021) Journal
    Let us say, they have vastly overestimated the revenue potential of failure porn. When this museum fails, would it add itself as the last entry before going defunct?

  • If the museum has low attendance, the name will take a whole new meaning.

  • ...my "Musseum of Bad Taste"

  • Cue Cat (Score:3)

    by StatureOfLiberty ( 1333335 ) on Monday June 12, 2017 @09:49AM (#54601705)
    They definitely need to have a "Cue Cat" on display.

  • I hear they're working on a deal to host the Trump Presidential Library.

    It will be 'uge. The best library in human history. Because he has all the best words, and will be donating them! Well, except stupid, because that is the best word, so he's keeping that one for himself.

    I have the best, but there is no better word than stupid. Right? There is none, there is none. There’s no, there’s no, there’s no word like that

    (actual DJT quote)

    But it will still have so many words, you'll be sick of all that reading.

  • Ah yes, the Museum of Failure...

    I understand that they have an entire wing devoted to my ex-wife.

