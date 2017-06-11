Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Museum of Failure Opens In Sweden (failuremag.com) 39

Posted by EditorDavid from the successful-openings dept.
Slashdot reader swellconvivialguy writes: A new museum in Helsingborg displays more than 70 failed products and objects, including the Apple Newton, Google Glass, Sony Betamax, Harley-Davidson perfume, and the Donald Trump board game. According to curator Samuel West, "none of the companies that I contacted wanted to cooperate. I approached quite a few innovation directors and asked them for examples of failure that they've learned from. I thought it would be easy to get them to collaborate but none of them -- zero -- choose to cooperate."
The curator urges people to accept failure -- "as an essential aspect of progress and innovation."

Museum of Failure Opens In Sweden

  • Dammit, I went to Switzerland

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by glitch! ( 57276 )

      Dammit, I went to Switzerland

      Customs inspector: "... Where they make the watches."

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by quenda ( 644621 )

      Dammit, I went to Switzerland

      Oh well, go see Ayers Rock instead. It can't be more than a couple of hours train ride east.

  • Can we donate a life-size portrait of Bennett Hasselton or Timothy?

  • The museum of failure? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's cataloging slashdotters sex lives i assume

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      That could explain why every asshat on Slashdot has taken a sudden interest in my sex life in the last few days.

      • Nobody cares about you.

        But the trolls like to keep you flipping around on the floor of their rowboat.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by creimer ( 824291 )

          But the trolls like to keep you flipping around on the floor of their rowboat.

          That could explain why they're sinking all over the place. They're gonna need a bigger boat!

  • World's greatest failure.

  • Do they also exhibit political and economic failure?

    In that case large areas of present day Sweden can be seen as a huge open-air museum of failure :-(

    Google: "swedish immigration policy" or something along those lines, if unaware of what I refer to.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by quenda ( 644621 )

      Yes, you can visit the open-air museum of Failed Immigration Policy. It is called Malmö.

  • I have always thought the Harley-Davidson Cat Collar should go in a display like this one. I bought one for our kitten once, though he's definitely not a failure of a cat. In the process of scratching and grooming he ended up rendering the Harley-Davidson logo on it illegible. Since then I have always said that Harley-Davidson can't even make a cat collar that lasts.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dohzer ( 867770 )

      They failed to make the perfume and cat collar loud enough. What were they thinking. Crank it up to 190dB!

  • What failure really means... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Sunday June 11, 2017 @10:07PM (#54599165) Homepage

    An asshat recently asked this question [slashdot.org]: "Why do you set yourself up for massive failure? All. The. Fucking. Time?"

    My (corrected) response: "If you have to ask that question, than you know nothing about success."

    Let me elaborate... failure is a learning process. You can learn more from failure than you can from success. If the world already views you as a failure, say, for being the fat retarded kid on the short bus, than you have absolutely nothing to lose by trying to succeed. Not once, not twice, not thrice, but as many times as possible in a lifetime. Failure becomes permanent only when you give up. I have absolutely no intention of ever giving up.

    • The fat retarded kid on the short bus who tries, and tries, and tries, over and over, is still just the fat retarded kid on the short bus who won't quit trying.

      Failure only becomes permanent when you die having never succeeded. But if your struggles provide amusement to your fellow humans, you might not be a failure. Successfully being the village idiot probably can be seen as a form of success.

