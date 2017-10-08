Parody 'Subgenius' Religion Wants to Crowdfund An Alien-Contacting Beacon (gofundme.com) 61
In 1979 the followers of J. R. "Bob" Dobbs founded a satirical religion called the Church of the Subgenius. (Slackware Linux reportedly drew its name from the "pursuit of Slack", a comfort-seeking tenet of the 38-year-old parody religion.) Combining UFOs and conspiracy theories with some social critiques (and a few H.P. Lovecraft characters), the strange group is now re-emerging online with an official Facebook page -- and a slick new video channel.
In "Adventures in the Forbidden Sciences," former church CEO K'taden Legume announces that in January of 2016, "the Subgenius Foundation received an overdue bill for a storage locker in the Pacific Northwest registered under the name J. R. Dobbs. Behind the steel door was a freight elevator leading deep underground to what was long considered to be a myth: The church's long-abandoned forbidden science laboratories. Hidden in a forgotten cavern, packed floor-to-ceiling with thousands of crates dating back to the mid-19th century." Eighteen months of experimentation lead to clues about a flying saucer arriving on "the Black Day" -- and one last chance at eternal salvation and everlasting Slack: the construction of an alien-contacting beacon. Legume calls it "our best last hope for getting off of this planet. We have the tech. We have the moxie to do this, but to finish the beacon -- we need your help."
"The Beacon will be constructed by a team of 'Forbidden Scientists' led by former church CEO Dr. K'taden Legume," writes new Slashdot reader Ktaden Legume, touting a new $25,000 campaign to crowdfund the beacon's construction.
So far it's raised $294.
They'll ignore you (Score:2)
I'll donate some slack to them.
Then I'll get back to waiting for the return of Kibo.
Don't bother, the aliens are mostly just scammers (Score:5, Funny)
Contacting aliens will just get your inbox flooded with respondents claiming to be an alien princes who need you to wire them money.
It's much worse than that. The most common form of messages will be viruses - e,g ones which tell you to build a machine that sucks up all the resources from your planet or star and turns them into machines that send messages to other civilisations to build similar machines of their own.
It'd work pretty well because uncontacted civilisations would be pleased as punch to be finally noticed and ill equipped to work out what a machine far beyond their level of technology to design would actually do when turne
Mostly sound logic (Score:2)
SNR brah... After a certain distance, the signal gets lost in the noise.
It is also called destructive testing, because answer will come back in form of Sun turning into nova...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
(Dark Forest theory)
Yep. Best keep quiet.
edgy
Needs more processing power (Score:2)
All that 19th century tech lacks processing power. I'll plead an unused router/firewall running Slackware 3.9 to provide that for the beacon.
Warning! (Score:2)
Don't eat the pudding!
a satirical religion ? (Score:5, Insightful)
you mean the others aren't?
The joke is on them.
What makes this a "parody" religion? (Score:1)
Besides from the religion part?
Intent?
I contend that we are all irrationally nonsensical. Atheists just believe in one fewer pieces of nonsense than you do.
Slack Beacons (Score:5, Informative)
The Slack beacon will run on these solid principles of Forbidden Science.
It's true, you can check out the Forbidden Science archive yourself. [lockmedown.com]
;)
If the shoe fits, "where" it.
Everybody is entitled to their opinion.
That statement is disprovable, one example of 'vacuous drivelling' and 'mouth-diarrhea' from before 1776. Done. I suggest starting with the 'great English poets', pre-1776. Opinions will vary, but if you can't find 'vacuous drivel' and 'mouth-diarrhea' in that pile, you aren't honestly looking.
Also: GP, note the remnants to the north. It's way past time the whole world tells the house of Hannover to 'get an honest job'.
Alien Contact? (Score:1)
Trump tweets aren't enough for you?
Trump tweets aren't enough for you?
No. Not enough. Nowhere near enough. That's like setting out to contact the Asgard from SG-1 and ending up talking to the Wunch from "Accelerando".
Incidentally, I've seen partial video of the first attempt to get this device going, and I think one of the components was a potato, so I think there's a good chance this will work.
I have a better idea (Score:5, Funny)
Or they could, you know, donate it to SETI.
While poking fun at the whole idea (and themselves) provides a good laugh for everyone, building a sufficiently powerful beacon is something that should be given a fair amount of thought. You only have to research Beserker Theory, or read Cixin Liu's Three Body Problem (particularly 'Dark Forest') to see why. There exists a non-zero chance the reason we don't see the galaxy teeming with extraterrestrial life is that an advanced civilization simply comes along and d
Or maybe the galaxy is full of civilisations who never manage to achieve interstellar travel (because it's really, really hard) and are all wondering why they can't detect anyone else.
Perhaps we should build a beacon - not for mankind, but for all the others, so that they might know they are not alone.
Plus once the replies come back we can start swapping cultural archives. Always good to have an off-site backup.
It'd have to be one hell of a beacon, though, to get picked up at such distance.
There exists a non-zero chance the reason we don't see the galaxy teeming with extraterrestrial life is that an advanced civilization simply comes along and destroys all other civilizations once they make themselves known.
And that advanced civilization could be US, if we work at it.
How's that for a goal in life?
You all lack slack (Score:3)
Y'all need to find Bob, these comments are full of bobbies and pinks seriously lacking in slack.
Remember, it's never a setback or failure. Only Involuntary Slack forced upon you by the great Bob Dobbs.
FCC application? (Score:1)
huh? (Score:2)
a comfort-seeking tenet of the 38-year-old parody
Yeah... That ain't how slack works buddy (unless that's how it works for you).
the strange group is now re-emerging online
subgenius.com doesn't count?
Typo in the headline (Score:2)
I think it's supposed to be "bacon", not "beacon".
Alien bacon?! Quick, where do I sign my worldly possessions away?
Your belly will smoke up, real nice.
JR "Bob" Dobbs image was in the Atari ST font (Score:1)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
28-31 (1C hex-1F hex) are 4 pieces that form the image of J. R. "Bob" Dobbs from the satirical Church of the SubGenius, a rarely used easter egg.
Read the Three Body Problem before contributing. (Score:2)
Seriously, after reading that book I would seriously consider the death penalty for anyone who uses radio broadcasts for any reason let alone trying to contact NHIs.
This doesn't make sense. (Score:2)