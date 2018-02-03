Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Idle

Elon Musk Sells $10 Million in Flamethrowers in Four Days (reuters.com) 115

Posted by EditorDavid from the hot-products dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Reuters: A handful of tweets and four days later, Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk has closed orders for his latest novelty product, after selling 20,000 flamethrowers at $500 a piece. "Guaranteed to liven up any party!" was Musk's tagline for a sale which raised $10 million for his high-speed tunnel venture The Boring Company... "When the zombie apocalypse happens, you'll be glad you bought a flamethrower," he tweeted last Saturday. "Works against hordes of the undead or your money back!"
The fundraising comes as Tesla "struggles" meet its production commitments, notes the article, adding that analysts are wondering if the car manufacturer will eventually need billions more in funding.

By Wednesday Musk had sold out his entire suppy of flamethrowers, though "Apparently, some customs agencies are saying they won't allow shipment of anything called a 'Flamethrower'," Musk tweeted Friday night, adding "To solve this, we are renaming it 'Not a Flamethrower'."

"Or maybe 'Temperature Enhancement Device.'"

Elon Musk Sells $10 Million in Flamethrowers in Four Days More | Reply

Elon Musk Sells $10 Million in Flamethrowers in Four Days

Comments Filter:

  • Hair Dryer - https://globalnews.ca/news/400... [globalnews.ca]

  • I prefer the Harbor Freight version. (Score:3, Informative)

    by blunttrauma ( 601130 ) on Saturday February 03, 2018 @11:46AM (#56062083)

    Has a bigger tank, and only costs $30.

    https://www.harborfreight.com/... [harborfreight.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Scutter ( 18425 )

      And it doesn't look like a sweet zombie-fighting flamthrowing shotgun. Musk knows his audience and sold $10 million worth of product in four days. How's your idea working out?

      • Mr. Musk indeed knows his audience (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Latent Heat ( 558884 ) on Saturday February 03, 2018 @12:06PM (#56062163)

        He knows how to charge people $400 for a weed-removal product used in landscape maintenance that you can get for $30 at Harbor Freight. Brilliant!

        • He knows how to charge people $400 for a weed-removal product used in landscape maintenance that you can get for $30 at Harbor Freight. Brilliant!

          No. He's already wealthy and famous enough that he is able to easily promote his extremely overpriced weed incinerator.

          It's not difficult to come up with some overpriced and/or pseudoscience-based product for suckers/moronic investors. However, unless you're already rich or well-known enough to get people to listen to your snake oil sales pitch, forget it.

          People have been making toy guns into flamethrowers ever since someone tried filling a "super soaker" with kerosene. Some of them got burned, none of t

        • I have to hand it to him... Elon has the guts to exploit his new "Internet God" status in ways never thought of before.

          It was joked that back during Steve Jobs height of power (2006-2010), he could have shit in a box and his fans would have lined up in droves to spend big bucks on said box because they would have thought that it had magical restorative powers.

          Steve never actually tried DOING it, though, although some Apple haters would say that The Apple Cube G4 was the closest thing to "overpriced shit in

    • I am not a flamethrower expert, but I don't think you can make a flamethrower with propane as fuel. The range would not exceed a meter or meter and a half.

      In fact, all the flamethrowers ever made used some sort of liquid fuel, usually gasoline. They need a second container for the propellant gas. Flamethrowers have ranges of several tens of meters.

      • And now I get to reply to myself, with humble pie on my face: it turns out, Elon's flamethrower is indeed just a propane torch.

        I didn't know that. Please forgive my ignorance.

  • This "flamethrower" is just a weed-burning torch with a modified case to hold the tank. That's what he should call it.

    https://images-na.ssl-images-a... [ssl-images-amazon.com]

  • to each his own. (Score:5, Funny)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Saturday February 03, 2018 @11:58AM (#56062135) Homepage

    billionaires: we've just cornered the market on rare minerals used to design technology like cellphones and tablets in order to further our wealth and power

    Elon: I made ten million dollars on novelty flame throwers branded with the name of my tunnel digging company i came up with on twitter

    billionaires:...Is everything OK at home, Elon?

  • Spaceballs The Flamethrower! (Score:3)

    by Templer421 ( 4988421 ) on Saturday February 03, 2018 @12:08PM (#56062173)

    May the Schwartz Be With You!

  • "To solve this, we are renaming it 'Not a Flamethrower'."

    Won't work. The presence of the word "flamethrower" will cause problems regardless of context. A friend had the word "laser" in his company name and boxes would occasionally get held up in customs waiting for the "export paperwork". He was not selling lasers. A customs official pulled the packages due to the company name.

    "Or maybe 'Temperature Enhancement Device.'"

    Better.

  • I was pretty critical of this guy for a while. But this shows me he really is having fun with the tech entrepreneur life, and doesn't worry too much about all the "what if?s". I'm starting to think he is okay.

  • This is not an asset so we don't have to read you your rights but can ask you questions.

    customs agencies are saying they won't allow shipment of anything called a 'Flamethrower'," Musk tweeted Friday night, adding "To solve this, we are renaming it 'Not a Flamethrower'."

    try that with drugs hell in some places you can sit in jail for 1-2 years before trail

  • Never worries 'bout his line.
    Or a doggone thing, He's just a bang beat, bell ringing
    Big haul, great go, neck-or-nothing, rip roarin'
    Every time a bull's eye salesman
    That's Professor Elon Musk, Elon Musk
    I don't know how he does it but he lives like a king
    And he dallies and he gathers and he plucks and he shines
    And when the man dances certainly, boys, what else?
    The piper pays him!

    Apologies to Meredith Wilson [youtube.com].

Slashdot Top Deals

Money isn't everything -- but it's a long way ahead of what comes next. -- Sir Edmond Stockdale

Close