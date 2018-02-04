Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Flat Earther Fails To Launch His Homemade Rocket -- Yet Again (facebook.com) 145

Posted by EditorDavid from the big-fizzles dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Flat earther "Mad" Mike Hughes, who also bills himself as "the last great daredevil," promised Super Bowl-sized ratings for an event Saturday where he'd blast himself nearly half a mile into the sky on a homemade rocket. "We had 20 cameras on site today, ready for a full segment," explained the video-on-demand site Noize TV on their Facebook page. One newspaper described it as also being "an event which he hopes will get people to investigate the ideology which holds the earth is flat." But judging from online reactions, the event was just another disappointment.

Noize TV's Facebook post titled "The Launch!!! Finally" shows a picture of Mike standing beside his rocket -- but it's followed by a commenters saying things like "There was no launch. I doubt there will be," and the official Noize TV account saying "We thought he would press that button... He did not. And won't be doing so we are pretty certain." And this morning Noize TV posted that "we will no longer cover non launches, only launches... It turns out non launches are not as funny as we anticipated."

One woman even posted that "I was there for awhile...police were there. Ambulance was there. 100 people that weren't supposed to be there was there..." And while there's rumors Mike might still try again another day, her ultimate verdict about the limo-driver-turned-daredevil was cynical. "He's all about getting seen rather than getting launched... My husband gave him $100 cash the last time he was going to launch...live and learn."

Flat Earther Fails To Launch His Homemade Rocket -- Yet Again

  Too bad

    by XXongo ( 3986865 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @12:36PM (#56066399) Homepage
    Too bad. I love that guy. America needs more full-on nuts who do crazy things with rockets and other such toys-- and I mean that sincerely.

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward

      if they are really that stupid that they believe the earth is flat, it's no wonder they fail to launch a rocket...

      • if they are really that stupid that they believe the earth is flat, it's no wonder they fail to launch a rocket...

        While I wish it were that simple, it never is. Believe it or not, lots of smart people believe dumb things. Doesn't make them dumb though. People are really, really good surviving with cognitive dissonance while still getting other constructive or innovative shit done.

    Re:

      by slazzy ( 864185 )
      That's true. America has done some great things, and most of them started in someone's garage or basement. While the flat earth thing is beyond dumb, it's probably just his marketing stunt to get in the news and get sponsors or something.

      Re: Too bad

        by Anonymous Coward

        Who would sponsor him? BREITBART?! Alex Jones?

      Re:

        by gtall ( 79522 )

        Yeah, like the moon shot, or...or...the SR-71...or modern cancer therapy, or lasers, or laser eye surgery, or dentistry, or the interstate highway system, or SS so grandma doesn't come and live with you, or fighting two fronts in WWII, or integrated circuits, or computers, or vaccines, or stereo systems, or....well golly, just about everything great in America was started in a garage or basement. The U.S. should build more of those, think how many more great things it would have.

    • Yeah, it's one thing to scam a bunch of flat-earther nut-jobs into funding your lunatic daredevil stunts... but what's the point if, after all that hard work, you're not going to actually follow through?

    Re:Too bad

      by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @12:55PM (#56066495) Journal

      Too bad. I love that guy. America needs more full-on nuts who do crazy things with rockets and other such toys

      Having leaders of nations like that is NOT enough for you?

      • Problem is, they're a lot less likely to kill themselves, and a lot more likely to kill a lot of other people. Crazy hobbies become a lot less admirable when you start gambling with other people's lives.

    • Too bad. I love that guy. America needs more full-on nuts who do crazy things with rockets and other such toys-- and I mean that sincerely.

      When it comes to certain technologies, we need those "full-on nuts" to know what the fuck they're doing. And I mean that sincerely. It's never a good thing when a Darwin Award winner ends up taking innocent lives with them.

    Re:

      by Anonymous Coward

      Current evidence suggests this guy isn't a nut, just a liar that conned a bunch of actual nuts out of some money.

    Re:

      by beckett ( 27524 )

      America needs more full-on nuts who do crazy things

      More Steak, Less Sizzle.

      America needs More Launches, Less Fizzle.

    • They should make a movie about him, starring Randy Quaid.

    • Rocket dude is estimating his height to be obtained is something like 1600 feet.

      Just where does he think jet planes fly?

    • Too bad. I love that guy. America needs more full-on nuts who do crazy things with rockets and other such toys-- and I mean that sincerely.

      You mean we need attention seeking whores with idiotic ideas who don't actually do anything? You're a big fan of the Kardashians aren't you?

      I have no idea why anyone is giving this lunatic the time of day.

  • While I'd not pay to see this...

    This seems like useful entertainment. Not only from the standpoint of seeing a very dumb person "press the button"- because there are many levels of both entertainment AND education here...

    The entertaining part is watching someone dumb, do something stupid, and the resulting consequences. Some people say that is cruel. Which I'd agree with to some extent. But comedy is based on tragedy created by the butt of the joke.

    Imagine if Basil Fawlty was a scientist....

    Education comes

    • Education comes from watching the guy blow himself to bits...All in all... if he presses the button- we all win.

      Does everyone win when a Darwin Award winner ends up taking someone else's life? Education comes from understanding that certain technologies should not be fucked with by a very dumb person. There's a valid reason NASA doesn't hire the Cletus T. Dipshits of the world.

      Re:

        by AK Marc ( 707885 )

        Does everyone win when a Darwin Award winner ends up taking someone else's life?

        If he kills his neighbor, it's a tragedy. If he kills all the people who came to reward his attention whoring, then it's a comedy.

  • ... his gravity model could match Newton's and his engineering NASA's.

    Tall order (double pun intended) to match them both, to a level where you're prepared to put your life on the line.

  • GoFund Me Turtle One (Score:5, Funny)

    by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @12:57PM (#56066509) Homepage

    I do not understand why these people want to just launch up and bounce off the dome surrounding the earth. It should be clear that is what is going to happen.

    Instead I want to announce my kickstarter project to fund exploratory project. I want to build a "sphere" probably made of metal that we will lower over the edge of the planet to investigate the large turtle that carries the earth, and it supporting elephants on its back. While we are down there we will attempt to discover the sex of the turtle and possibly communicate with it.

    This is an entirely original ideal and there is no precedence for in any written proposal fictional or otherwise.

  Hypothesis

    by Anonymous Coward

    I am starting to think that there is some kind of distortion in space-time that attracts things towards the ground.

  Surprise, Surprise, Surprise.

    by Anonymous Coward

    Americans totally fell for a completely obviously bullshit con-artist loony-toons crackpot nutjob. Frankly, I'm surprised he's not running for public orifice. He would fit right in with the majority that is actually in minority, but not welcoming to minorities by the majority of them.

    What next, the return of Kent Hovind [wikipedia.org]? Roy Moore's Spoken Word Album [al.com] goes Platinum? Michelle Bachmann hears the call of God [fox9.com]?

  Clearly Obama did this

    by UnknowingFool ( 672806 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @01:01PM (#56066531)
    [conspiracy logic]Obama wasn't there. He never mentioned this event. Therefore it is a conspiracy that he stopped. With the aid of Illuminati of course.[/conspiracy logic]

  If only

    by backslashdot ( 95548 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @01:05PM (#56066571)

    If only there was a way, or some kind of technology already existing, that someone could pay a few hundred dollars to go up thousands of feet in the air.

    • If only there was a way, or some kind of technology already existing, that someone could pay a few hundred dollars to go up thousands of feet in the air.

      Yeah, it’s pretty funny that he claimed he was going to prove something by rocketing up to an elevation much lower than commercial jetliners routinely travel.

  • For the last 30-40 years popular media in the US has been promoting stupidity and turning dumb people into stars, making them famous, and in some cases rich.

    I'm hoping that the pendulum has swung as far as it's going and will start to swing back the other way, but I'm probably foolish to think we've reached peak stoopid.

    • Social media and crap like "Noize TV" have made it much much worse. I assume Noize TVs money is coming from venture capitalists. No one sane would spend money on such a venture.

    • what are you talking about, look at the huge thing this self-made star did, and he learned from TV!

      https://www.cnn.com/2017/12/01... [cnn.com]

    Re:

      by TimSSG ( 1068536 )

      For the last 30-40 years popular media in the US has been promoting stupidity and turning dumb people into stars, making them famous, and in some cases rich.

      I'm hoping that the pendulum has swung as far as it's going and will start to swing back the other way, but I'm probably foolish to think we've reached peak stoopid.

      Stupid has no limits. Tim S.

    • They have to build up as many as possible, because we don't know which one will be the next sacrifice. Remember, "Sacrifice in March, corn has plenty of starch."

    Re:

      by jwhyche ( 6192 )

      An just think, we all thought this was just another comedy movie.

      http://www.imdb.com/title/tt03... [imdb.com]

      Now it is clear that it is a documentary.

  • This guy is nothing but an attention whore.

    • Can't we all just acknowledge his 15 minutes of fame are up? Should the modern day Wan Hu succeed in blowing himself up, then, and only then, should we hear about him again.

  Can we please just stop

    by LeftCoastThinker ( 4697521 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @03:37PM (#56067257)

    Can we please stop posting stories about this guy, he is either mentally unstable (in which case he needs help, not an audience, and Slashdot is contributing to the problem) or he is a con man (who should also not be encouraged or given a platform as well...)

    Anyone who is a "flat earther" can easily test their hypothesis by spending around $10k. Fly from SFO to Hawii, take longitude and latitude measurements at each destination and track the flight time, use a compass to confirm you are always traveling West. Hell use GPS to track your flight path. Then fly to Tokyo, London and back to the US. Proof positive that the earth is round, and around $10k in plane tickets.

    This is generally why there are very few flat earthers, because plane and business travel is common enough that most people know someone who has actually flown around the planet...

    • Cheaper: sit on a beach with a pair of binoculars and look for ships to come over the horizon. Binoculars: $50, sunscreen: $5.

    • Can we please stop posting stories about this guy, he is either mentally unstable (in which case he needs help, not an audience, and Slashdot is contributing to the problem) or he is a con man (who should also not be encouraged or given a platform as well...)

      The coverage this idiot gets is worse than America's fascination with sports sideshow clown Lavar Ball, and that's saying something. Maybe Big Baller Brand will finance a shitty rocket and the two can go out together at the towering height of 1000 feet, or whatever lame altitude the moron was aiming for. Or could someone at least tell him that a cheap commercial plane ticket will get him way higher than his little toy and its 19th Century technology?

    • I see him as more of a publicity hound than a con man. He doesn't believe the earth is flat, but he's playing a character that does. He's a lot of fun if you're in on the joke.

    • For $150, you can launch a weather balloon with a camera high enougough to see the curvature of the earth if you REALLY know what you're doing.

      For the inexperienced ameture, you're probably looking at $250 to $300.

      This is generally why there are very few flat earthers, because plane and business travel is common enough that most people know someone who has actually flown around the planet...

      I doubt that: it's been generally rare since well before the era of common plane travel.

    Re:

      by houghi ( 78078 )

      2.300 EUR? https://goo.gl/flights/Lvxrn [goo.gl]

  • Today anyone can watch th earth rotate and clearly see that it is not flat. So exactly how can someone believe that it is flat? Ignorance and psychosis can at times be identical.
  • For less than 20k he can get a ride on a su 27 and get higher than needed to prove himself wrong.

  Too obvious

    by uvajed_ekil ( 914487 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @01:22AM (#56069109)
    Clearly the government paid/coerced him not to launch so he can't see and reveal the true nature of our flat Earth.
  • How about ignoring the attention whore?

  • This ain't "news for nerds" and it sure as shit ain't "stuff that matters".
    Please stop.

  • I was hoping for a fireworks show :(

