Flat Earther Fails To Launch His Homemade Rocket -- Yet Again (facebook.com) 96
An anonymous reader writes: Flat earther "Mad" Mike Hughes, who also bills himself as "the last great daredevil," promised Super Bowl-sized ratings for an event Saturday where he'd blast himself nearly half a mile into the sky on a homemade rocket. "We had 20 cameras on site today, ready for a full segment," explained the video-on-demand site Noize TV on their Facebook page. One newspaper described it as also being "an event which he hopes will get people to investigate the ideology which holds the earth is flat." But judging from online reactions, the event was just another disappointment.
Noize TV's Facebook post titled "The Launch!!! Finally" shows a picture of Mike standing beside his rocket -- but it's followed by a commenters saying things like "There was no launch. I doubt there will be," and the official Noize TV account saying "We thought he would press that button... He did not. And won't be doing so we are pretty certain." And this morning Noize TV posted that "we will no longer cover non launches, only launches... It turns out non launches are not as funny as we anticipated."
One woman even posted that "I was there for awhile...police were there. Ambulance was there. 100 people that weren't supposed to be there was there..." And while there's rumors Mike might still try again another day, her ultimate verdict about the limo-driver-turned-daredevil was cynical. "He's all about getting seen rather than getting launched... My husband gave him $100 cash the last time he was going to launch...live and learn."
Noize TV's Facebook post titled "The Launch!!! Finally" shows a picture of Mike standing beside his rocket -- but it's followed by a commenters saying things like "There was no launch. I doubt there will be," and the official Noize TV account saying "We thought he would press that button... He did not. And won't be doing so we are pretty certain." And this morning Noize TV posted that "we will no longer cover non launches, only launches... It turns out non launches are not as funny as we anticipated."
One woman even posted that "I was there for awhile...police were there. Ambulance was there. 100 people that weren't supposed to be there was there..." And while there's rumors Mike might still try again another day, her ultimate verdict about the limo-driver-turned-daredevil was cynical. "He's all about getting seen rather than getting launched... My husband gave him $100 cash the last time he was going to launch...live and learn."
Too bad (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, like the moon shot, or...or...the SR-71...or modern cancer therapy, or lasers, or laser eye surgery, or dentistry, or the interstate highway system, or SS so grandma doesn't come and live with you, or fighting two fronts in WWII, or integrated circuits, or computers, or vaccines, or stereo systems, or....well golly, just about everything great in America was started in a garage or basement. The U.S. should build more of those, think how many more great things it would have.
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah, it's one thing to scam a bunch of flat-earther nut-jobs into funding your lunatic daredevil stunts... but what's the point if, after all that hard work, you're not going to actually follow through?
Re: (Score:2)
The point is that you've got the money and you get to spend it.
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Having leaders of nations like that is NOT enough for you?
Re: (Score:3)
Problem is, they're a lot less likely to kill themselves, and a lot more likely to kill a lot of other people. Crazy hobbies become a lot less admirable when you start gambling with other people's lives.
Re: (Score:3)
Too bad. I love that guy. America needs more full-on nuts who do crazy things with rockets and other such toys-- and I mean that sincerely.
When it comes to certain technologies, we need those "full-on nuts" to know what the fuck they're doing. And I mean that sincerely. It's never a good thing when a Darwin Award winner ends up taking innocent lives with them.
Re:Too bad (Score:4, Insightful)
It's never a good thing when a Darwin Award winner ends up taking innocent lives with them.
If he takes out someone who lives across the street, that's tragedy. If he takes out the people who have come to see the launch, and who are rewarding his attention-whoring, that's comedy.
Re: (Score:1)
Current evidence suggests this guy isn't a nut, just a liar that conned a bunch of actual nuts out of some money.
Re: (Score:2)
More Steak, Less Sizzle.
America needs More Launches, Less Fizzle.
Re: (Score:2)
They should make a movie about him, starring Randy Quaid.
Useful entertainment.... (Score:2)
While I'd not pay to see this...
This seems like useful entertainment. Not only from the standpoint of seeing a very dumb person "press the button"- because there are many levels of both entertainment AND education here...
The entertaining part is watching someone dumb, do something stupid, and the resulting consequences. Some people say that is cruel. Which I'd agree with to some extent. But comedy is based on tragedy created by the butt of the joke.
Imagine if Basil Fawlty was a scientist....
Education comes
Re: (Score:2)
Education comes from watching the guy blow himself to bits...All in all... if he presses the button- we all win.
Does everyone win when a Darwin Award winner ends up taking someone else's life? Education comes from understanding that certain technologies should not be fucked with by a very dumb person. There's a valid reason NASA doesn't hire the Cletus T. Dipshits of the world.
Re: (Score:2)
Does everyone win when a Darwin Award winner ends up taking someone else's life?
If he kills his neighbor, it's a tragedy. If he kills all the people who came to reward his attention whoring, then it's a comedy.
Maybe he started to doubt that... (Score:2)
... his gravity model could match Newton's and his engineering NASA's.
Tall order (double pun intended) to match them both, to a level where you're prepared to put your life on the line.
Re: (Score:2)
GoFund Me Turtle One (Score:5, Funny)
I do not understand why these people want to just launch up and bounce off the dome surrounding the earth. It should be clear that is what is going to happen.
Instead I want to announce my kickstarter project to fund exploratory project. I want to build a "sphere" probably made of metal that we will lower over the edge of the planet to investigate the large turtle that carries the earth, and it supporting elephants on its back. While we are down there we will attempt to discover the sex of the turtle and possibly communicate with it.
This is an entirely original ideal and there is no precedence for in any written proposal fictional or otherwise.
Re: (Score:3)
You're going to try and communicate with the sex of the turtle?
Re: (Score:2)
So... you are saying that maybe they are all the same turtle! Consider my mind blown!
Re: (Score:3)
Sure, why not?
Re: (Score:3)
That is the most stupid idea I've ever seen.
What if you spook the turtle?!? YOU'LL KILL US ALL!!!1!
Re:GoFund Me Turtle One (Score:5, Funny)
What if you spook the turtle?!? YOU'LL KILL US ALL!!!1!
That is a risk I'm willing to take.
Re: (Score:2)
Ah. Well, seems fair, I guess. After all, you're doing all the work...
Re: (Score:2)
Actually... it's the turtle doing to work.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Its turtles all the way down (Score:1)
Hypothesis (Score:1)
I am starting to think that there is some kind of distortion in space-time that attracts things towards the ground.
Re: (Score:2)
There is no such thing as gravity. The earth sucks.
Re: (Score:1)
Nobody really knows what gravity "is" in terms of the underlying mechanism, beyond conjecture. If you define it in terms of a "distortion of space/time", then you have to explain the mechanism of space/time first, not just its behavior.
Re: (Score:2)
Surprise, Surprise, Surprise. (Score:1)
Americans totally fell for a completely obviously bullshit con-artist loony-toons crackpot nutjob. Frankly, I'm surprised he's not running for public orifice. He would fit right in with the majority that is actually in minority, but not welcoming to minorities by the majority of them.
What next, the return of Kent Hovind [wikipedia.org]? Roy Moore's Spoken Word Album [al.com] goes Platinum? Michelle Bachmann hears the call of God [fox9.com]?
Re: (Score:2)
You forgot Sarah Palin espying Russia from her back yard.
Clearly Obama did this (Score:2)
If only (Score:2)
If only there was a way, or some kind of technology already existing, that someone could pay a few hundred dollars to go up thousands of feet in the air.
Re: (Score:2)
If only there was a way, or some kind of technology already existing, that someone could pay a few hundred dollars to go up thousands of feet in the air.
Yeah, it’s pretty funny that he claimed he was going to prove something by rocketing up to an elevation much lower than commercial jetliners routinely travel.
I blame TV. (Score:2)
For the last 30-40 years popular media in the US has been promoting stupidity and turning dumb people into stars, making them famous, and in some cases rich.
I'm hoping that the pendulum has swung as far as it's going and will start to swing back the other way, but I'm probably foolish to think we've reached peak stoopid.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
what are you talking about, look at the huge thing this self-made star did, and he learned from TV!
https://www.cnn.com/2017/12/01... [cnn.com]
Re: (Score:1)
For the last 30-40 years popular media in the US has been promoting stupidity and turning dumb people into stars, making them famous, and in some cases rich.
I'm hoping that the pendulum has swung as far as it's going and will start to swing back the other way, but I'm probably foolish to think we've reached peak stoopid.
Stupid has no limits. Tim S.
Re: (Score:2)
They have to build up as many as possible, because we don't know which one will be the next sacrifice. Remember, "Sacrifice in March, corn has plenty of starch."
Re:Not likely (Score:3)
His launch is not likely to influence his beliefs. Not due to the strength of his convictions, but because he only planned to go up about 600 meters.
Note that the bare-minimum for being able to detect the curvature of the earth with the naked eye, in ideal / cloudless conditions, is over 10,000 meters. The most-common views that one typically sees of the "curved earth" / thinks of when considering the curvature of the earth, are from the the international space station (or other orbits of roughly that area)
Re: (Score:2)
Or just drive across the country and record times of sunrise/sunset. I don't think there's any shortage of ways to prove it.
No there isn't.
Slashdot has had a flat earther posting here pretty often recently (as an AC of course) and he scoffs at such esoteric tools as geometry and arithmetic. He could not provide a coherent explanation of why Eratosthenes was wrong, he just dismissed the proof as "obviously wrong", but couldn't explain this "obviousness".
Re: (Score:2)
600 meters much less than he'd get from riding in an airplane. If he didn't trust the windows on those things, and wanted a definite unobstructed view, he could just get into a normal hot air balloon - those tend to go up a little more than 600 meters, on average.
Or just climb one of the local mountains which go up to a about 2000 meters. From the top of one you can look down on him as he reaches the apex of his little trip (and I do mean little).
He would do far better with a lawn chair, weather balloons and some tanks of helium.
Re: (Score:1)
You can't say what his beliefs are. The man is getting attention - that is, after all, what some people crave. Whether or not they are his real beliefs or the man is just a huge troll, no one can ever really know. Poe's law holds true.
The correct response in either case is the same, however. Quietly call the man an idiot, and refuse to engage in the argument or discussion.
Re: (Score:1)
You can't say what his beliefs are.
Fine, his stated and publicly professed beliefs.
The man is getting attention - that is, after all, what some people crave. Whether or not they are his real beliefs or the man is just a huge troll, no one can ever really know. Poe's law holds true.
Well, you can't know you're not a brain in a jar, but so what? Either way, the flaws remain. There is no genuine behavior of integrity for him.
The correct response in either case is the same, however. Quietly call the man an idiot, and refuse to engage in the argument or discussion.
No, the correctness of indifference is questionable, given that the great part of the masses does not seem to follow the same principle. It would be preferable to indulgence, but may not be more correct than refutation.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, that's not true. I'm sure they're everywhere. The question is whether *this* guy is an actual flat-Earther, or just a smart promoter.
Steam rockets go back quite a ways in daredevil history, back to Evel Knievel's 1972 attempt to jump the Snake River Canyon in a rocket engineer designed by a team of rocket and aerospace engineers. His attempt failed because of a premature parachute deployment. The jump was successfully completed [youtube.com] in 2016 using a replica which reached altitudes of 2000 feet and a spee
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, that's not true. I'm sure they're everywhere.
Flat Earth nutbars are exclusively northern hemisphere residents. The southern celestial pole (with different star trail patterns) and long summer days disprove the flat theory which is a northern sphere centric "theory".
Re: (Score:2)
The Flat Earth Society publishes a membership register [theflatearthsociety.org]. You can check for yourself: there are members from Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.
An attention whore (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Can't we all just acknowledge his 15 minutes of fame are up? Should the modern day Wan Hu succeed in blowing himself up, then, and only then, should we hear about him again.
Can we please just stop (Score:3)
Can we please stop posting stories about this guy, he is either mentally unstable (in which case he needs help, not an audience, and Slashdot is contributing to the problem) or he is a con man (who should also not be encouraged or given a platform as well...)
Anyone who is a "flat earther" can easily test their hypothesis by spending around $10k. Fly from SFO to Hawii, take longitude and latitude measurements at each destination and track the flight time, use a compass to confirm you are always traveling West. Hell use GPS to track your flight path. Then fly to Tokyo, London and back to the US. Proof positive that the earth is round, and around $10k in plane tickets.
This is generally why there are very few flat earthers, because plane and business travel is common enough that most people know someone who has actually flown around the planet...
Re: (Score:2)
Cheaper: sit on a beach with a pair of binoculars and look for ships to come over the horizon. Binoculars: $50, sunscreen: $5.
Re: (Score:2)
Really Dumb Believers (Score:2)