'The Word Hack is Meaningless and Should Be Retired'

An anonymous reader quotes The Next Web:A request for alternative words first went up on Slashdot back in 1999 -- but nothing's been settled. Back in 2014 a Gizmodo reporter wrote an impassioned plea titled " Please stop calling everything a hack " -- while others have argued the opposite.in 2015 the editorial director of Make magazine cited hack's definition in The New Hacker's Dictionary as " an appropriate application of ingenuity ," arguing that "my and other Make contributors' use of the term for clever shop techniques, ingeniously simple projects, and epic 'kluges' (i.e. Rube Goldberg-level hacks and fixes) is entirely appropriate ."