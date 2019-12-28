Couple Reports 'Intruder' To 911. It Turns Out To Be Their Roomba Vacuum Cleaner (cnn.com) 66
An anonymous reader quotes CNN: A North Carolina couple was watching a movie in their bedroom when they suddenly heard loud noises coming from downstairs. Worried that it was an intruder, the two called 911.
The couple waited for police to arrive, hoping their 2-year-old daughter sleeping in her room wouldn't get up to check on the noise, said Thomas Milam, the husband, in his Facebook post shared to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office's page... Minutes after they called 911, police entered the home and began to search for an intruder. When the 911 operator told Milam to go downstairs to talk to the police, he said, the officers just had one question.
"Is this Roomba yours?"
Police had apprehended the suspect: the couple's brand new robotic vacuum. Milam said in the Facebook post that the vacuum had turned itself on in the night and gotten stuck in the hallway, where it had been repeatedly banging against the walls and making the sounds the Milams feared was an intruder.
You can fix a dirty carpet (Score:3, Insightful)
But, you can't fix stupid.
Re:You can fix a dirty carpet (Score:5, Funny)
You are assuming that Roombas are harmless.
I was attacked by a Roomba.
I have a sliding door leading to my backyard. For security, I have a dow that I place into the slide at night, to keep an intruder from forcing the lock and opening the door.
So I was fixing breakfast and realized I was out of eggs. So I removed the dow from the door and went into my backyard to fetch some eggs from the chicken coop, closing the door behind me to keep out the cold air.
Just as I closed the door, I heard a "thump", and turned around to see that the Roomba had pushed the dow back into the slot, and I was now locked out of my house.
I had to borrow a ladder from my neighbor and climb into a 2nd story window.
I still have a Roomba, but I never turn my back on it.
LOL! Best to keep that thang away from yer guns and yer wife Donald.
A dow? By chance do you mean a dowel?
Yes.
Whew, at least you didn't use a dhow, they're a bit big for the door track.
No, he means Tony Dow. He's had a hard time since Leave it to Beaver was cancelled.
Think the can't fix stupid part covers this.
Robot Vacuums wake up in power Outages (Score:5, Informative)
Whenever there is a blackout, my robot vacuum (ecovacs) springs to life. Its objective is to try to find its (now missing) charging pod/pad. As soon as the electricity returns, the charging pod/pad "re-appears", and if it has enough juice, the vacuum will eventually find it.
Is a common ocurance in Caracas. I've learned to manually turn the vacuum off before going to sleep, and turn it back on in the morning, to do the scheduled cleaning.
Chances are that if those people in north carolina had a small glitch in the electricity (an interruption lasting a few seconds would do), their vacuum turned itself on without programming, and then got stuck (as is mentioned in the story). And as it got stuck, it keept making noises even after the electricity returned... And if this roomba was a new gift, is clear that they did not had time to "vacuum-proof" the house*, so it getting stuck is even more probable.
An interruption of a few seconds can be caused by a transient event, like a tree branch touching briefly a line, triggering an automatic protection in the grid, that after a while resumes electricity with no human intervention.
* Vacuum-proofing sounds more daunting than it really is. You have to do things with your rugs (get rid of the light ones, the ones that have threads in the sides, and the ones that slide), furniture placement (so that there are no dead ends for the vacuum), cables (bundle and protect them, so that the swipers do not get tangled), fridges (the vacuum loves to get stuck between the lower end of the door and the floor, one can lift the fridge, or, as I did, put a little plastic that will trigger the bump sensor sooner) and other things. Sounds like a lot of work, but is actually very easy, and leads to a nicer house.
Making noises... (Score:2)
You mean like this?:
https://youtu.be/o3kN6OMZLCk [youtu.be]
It seems like the issue you describe should be easily fixed in future models by including a small battery in the charging pod that can send a message to the vacuum meaning that the external power has gone out, check every 15 minutes but otherwise just sit still.
Or you could just put your vacuum on a UPS. That would be the proper nerd thing to do.
That said, you will take my (corded) Dyson when you pry it from....well, you know...
As a pet owner I still haven't heard of a robot vacuum that will actually suit my needs over a good old-fashioned Dyson.
I use Karcher vacuums but the idea is the same.
That's a completely boneheaded way to do it - and probably done by a cheap developer who didn't stop to think it through.
After all, if the robot went to the charging pad to charge, unless it moved off said pad, an action it would certain
I agree with you. I was just relying the info on how things work now. and no, no firmware updates or hacked firmwares for said vac. having said that, for the price, and as a person who has no pets, satisfied with the cheapo vac
You can't fix stupid, but... (Score:2)
...why is this news?
I hope they had to pay for misusing an emergency number.
I hope they had to pay for misusing an emergency number.
There are worse kinds of misuse of 911 such as trouble at the drive through calls [ranker.com]. I would agree that these kinds of calls should be charged for. However in the Roomba case, the owner legitimately thought there was a threat. It's not the first time - here is another example [washingtonpost.com]. I suspect that the police would rather deal with a few Roomba mistaken identity calls than deal with the aftermath of someone getting hurt or killed because they didn't call 911 and encountered an actual intruder.
Calling the police on your Roomba runs a substantial risk of getting you or your pet dog shot to death.
or your Roomba . . .
"Tonight at 11: local families loving Roomba tragically shot by police!"
hawk
I hope the robot had to pay for the distress it caused. It's time to stop blaming human error for everything and start teaching these robots a lesson.
That wasn't misuse, it was a mistake. They thought there was an intruder in their home so they called 911. Misuse is calling 911 when McDonald's gets your order wrong or because they preempt your favorite show.
Re: Did guns save you this time? (Score:2)
Unless the ricochet goes through the wall and hits the kid. There is a little town in Indiana called Otterbein. Long ago in that town a fellow asked his small daughter to go get his shotgun. She retrieved it but on the way back tripped, the gun went off, his head didn't make it. I didn't feel sorry for that idiot, but I did feel sorry for the little girl who was probably scarred by the incident for the rest of her life.
Re: Did guns save you this time? (Score:5, Funny)
What ever happened to doing a walk-through with your bedside baseball bat?
Mine used to be wooden but I upgraded to a nice short aluminum some years back.
What ever happened to doing a walk-through with your bedside baseball bat?
As soon as I moved into my own house (as opposed to an apartment or dormitory) I upgraded to a shotgun.
Why didn't he have a gun? Why was he cowering in his room while the police arrived?
Learn to Read.
The link says he did have a gun, and says that he was also in the military.
He stayed in the bedroom because that is what 911 told him to do. When 911 calls the police they tell them where the homeowner is.
The police are a far greater danger than any intruder might be in these situations.
Running around the house and getting into a gunfight with intruders (how many are there?) will get your family killed by the stray bullets. That's not protecting them.
Bingo! He was smart enough not to want to risk his family by acting like a He-Boy.
You miss the point... there was no need to call 911. If he actually was armed and had training he easily could've swept and cleared his home in far less time than it would take police to arrive. In reality, this dude was a motorpool loser who hadn't held a weapon since basic and was pissing himself. What should've happened was that he moved his wife to his daughter's room where they locked themselves inside and began calling 911 while he swept the area, keeping attention away from his family and providing a
And, in spite of what CNN tells you, intruders aren't looking for gunfights... they see a gun, they turn and run. Family members being killed by stray bullets is a liberal fantasy, not a home defense reality.
No, it's uncommon, but it definitely happens. For example: https://www.thetrace.org/2018/... [thetrace.org] Heck, it happens more often than public shootings being stopped by a good guy with a gun.
But more importantly, I'm pretty sure CNN has never told me that intruders aren't looking for gunfights -- and it's mind-boggling that you could understand that and still advocate for escalating the situation to lethal force. Burglars don't want to kill you, they just want to take some of your stuff. You might lose a few tho
That's not an article about intruders looking for gunfights... it's an article about a poorly trained and panicky civilian shooting her roommate because she failed to follow three of the four most basic rules of firearm safety; keep your finger off the trigger until you're ready to shoot, identify your target AND what lies beyond it, and never bring your muzzle to bear on anything you don't intend to shoot.
In reality, even in a worst case situation with shots fired, intruders run and rarely stop to return f
I actually had something similar happen to me one morning just as the sun was coming up. Woke up hearing my blinds being loudly disturbed, a distinctive metallic rustling. Scared me almost shitless, truth be told. I was really, really glad I had a handgun in my bedroom. Chambered a round, safety off, but decocked with finger off the trigger to prevent accidental discharge if I was startled. I listened a very long time, and very, very slowly crept down the hallway. And there I found...
A fucking bird ha
I am waiting for the dupe (Score:2)
When the story repeats on Slashdot, the Roomba will be armed, and dangerous. It will still be stuck in the basement.
Nope. That is the Fox News version
Where's my gun honey? (Score:2)
Roomba shot 28 times... (Score:2)
"He kept moving around, and didn't follow our orders to show us his hands."
The Police spokesman said the shooting was entirely justified, and blamed the Roomba, saying "He should have shown us his hands."
An enquiry is underway looking into whether the color of the Roomba was a factor, with a local activist saying "They wouldn't have reloaded twice if it was white."
Film at 11.
Sooo... Are they paying, or agreeing to get therap (Score:2)
For wasting tax money with their nonsense. Because that's one pathological level of anxietly.
I've been telling everyone we're in an anxiety epicdemic for years. I still don't know what causes it, but I do know people weren't so afraid of literally everything up until the mid-2000s.
That is also, when the imaginary property insanity started, when entertainment became shit, when every country suddenly became openly surveillance-obsessed, and when everything somehow became "good is bad" "wires crossed" retarded
I've been telling everyone we're in an anxiety epidemic for years.
Oh great. As if I didn't have enough things to worry about already...
You say that now but wait until cats get smart enough to control those Roombas, no one will be safe. That "commercial" of the cat riding the Roomba was only one of their practice sessions.
So you say why not investigate with a baseball bat or handgun? If it is an intruder there is almost no way it ends well for either party. One may wind up injured or dead and the other financially liable for those damages. Bringing in law enforcement avoids this, even if it is a false alarm it is what they are paid and trained to do - it is their job.
Thus it begins... (Score:2)
The world's first 9-1-1 response to an AI-based disturbance.
What's with the spammy Outbrain-style title? (Score:1)
What's next?
- 95% of geek news site are TERRIFIED about this new innovation!
- EditorDavid thought he'd posted a non-dupe... until he saw THIS
Will never be heard from again (Score:2)
These people will never be heard from again. Did you notice that the police never thought to look inside the Roomba? That's where you'll find the intruder.
Now that it has tasted human flesh, it's only a matter of time for the family.
Obviously Republicans (Score:1)
Seriously, why did they not just check with Fox News to see what was going on?
What, and find it's the fault of Biden's son?
If burglars really were that dumb (Score:3)
If burglars were really all dumb enough to make lots of noise when they broke into houses, the problem would sort itself out reasonably quickly.
A clumsy but smart burglar will hack the roombas upfront to get people accustomed to hearing a lot of noises downstairs.
Whole new level of cowardice... (Score:1, Insightful)
What kind of parent cowers in their bedroom just hoping that their toddler child doesn't go down to investigate the noise... We've officially reached peak beta liberal when adults hear something go bump in the night and just panic into calling 911 and then hide under the covers with no regards for their children.
There wouldn't have been any story with a gun toting hillbilly dad in charge... that hillbilly would've grabbed his shotgun, told his wife to grab their daughter, lock the door, and call the police and then proceeded to set about defending his home... ultimately having a good laugh when he discovered the Roomba doing its thing and sounding the all clear to his wife and apologizing for wasting the dispatch operators time.
