Couple Reports 'Intruder' To 911. It Turns Out To Be Their Roomba Vacuum Cleaner (cnn.com) 66

Posted by EditorDavid from the clean-getaways dept.
An anonymous reader quotes CNN: A North Carolina couple was watching a movie in their bedroom when they suddenly heard loud noises coming from downstairs. Worried that it was an intruder, the two called 911.

The couple waited for police to arrive, hoping their 2-year-old daughter sleeping in her room wouldn't get up to check on the noise, said Thomas Milam, the husband, in his Facebook post shared to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office's page... Minutes after they called 911, police entered the home and began to search for an intruder. When the 911 operator told Milam to go downstairs to talk to the police, he said, the officers just had one question.

"Is this Roomba yours?"

Police had apprehended the suspect: the couple's brand new robotic vacuum. Milam said in the Facebook post that the vacuum had turned itself on in the night and gotten stuck in the hallway, where it had been repeatedly banging against the walls and making the sounds the Milams feared was an intruder.

  • You can fix a dirty carpet (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 28, 2019 @02:38PM (#59565260)

    But, you can't fix stupid.

  • Robot Vacuums wake up in power Outages (Score:5, Informative)

    by williamyf ( 227051 ) on Saturday December 28, 2019 @02:58PM (#59565304)

    Whenever there is a blackout, my robot vacuum (ecovacs) springs to life. Its objective is to try to find its (now missing) charging pod/pad. As soon as the electricity returns, the charging pod/pad "re-appears", and if it has enough juice, the vacuum will eventually find it.

    Is a common ocurance in Caracas. I've learned to manually turn the vacuum off before going to sleep, and turn it back on in the morning, to do the scheduled cleaning.

    Chances are that if those people in north carolina had a small glitch in the electricity (an interruption lasting a few seconds would do), their vacuum turned itself on without programming, and then got stuck (as is mentioned in the story). And as it got stuck, it keept making noises even after the electricity returned... And if this roomba was a new gift, is clear that they did not had time to "vacuum-proof" the house*, so it getting stuck is even more probable.

    An interruption of a few seconds can be caused by a transient event, like a tree branch touching briefly a line, triggering an automatic protection in the grid, that after a while resumes electricity with no human intervention.

    * Vacuum-proofing sounds more daunting than it really is. You have to do things with your rugs (get rid of the light ones, the ones that have threads in the sides, and the ones that slide), furniture placement (so that there are no dead ends for the vacuum), cables (bundle and protect them, so that the swipers do not get tangled), fridges (the vacuum loves to get stuck between the lower end of the door and the floor, one can lift the fridge, or, as I did, put a little plastic that will trigger the bump sensor sooner) and other things. Sounds like a lot of work, but is actually very easy, and leads to a nicer house.

    • You mean like this?:

      https://youtu.be/o3kN6OMZLCk [youtu.be]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      It seems like the issue you describe should be easily fixed in future models by including a small battery in the charging pod that can send a message to the vacuum meaning that the external power has gone out, check every 15 minutes but otherwise just sit still.

      • Or you could just put your vacuum on a UPS. That would be the proper nerd thing to do.

        That said, you will take my (corded) Dyson when you pry it from....well, you know...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      Whenever there is a blackout, my robot vacuum (ecovacs) springs to life. Its objective is to try to find its (now missing) charging pod/pad. As soon as the electricity returns, the charging pod/pad "re-appears", and if it has enough juice, the vacuum will eventually find it.

      That's a completely boneheaded way to do it - and probably done by a cheap developer who didn't stop to think it through.

      After all, if the robot went to the charging pad to charge, unless it moved off said pad, an action it would certain

      • I agree with you. I was just relying the info on how things work now. and no, no firmware updates or hacked firmwares for said vac. having said that, for the price, and as a person who has no pets, satisfied with the cheapo vac

  • ...why is this news?

    I hope they had to pay for misusing an emergency number.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Nkwe ( 604125 )

      I hope they had to pay for misusing an emergency number.

      There are worse kinds of misuse of 911 such as trouble at the drive through calls [ranker.com]. I would agree that these kinds of calls should be charged for. However in the Roomba case, the owner legitimately thought there was a threat. It's not the first time - here is another example [washingtonpost.com]. I suspect that the police would rather deal with a few Roomba mistaken identity calls than deal with the aftermath of someone getting hurt or killed because they didn't call 911 and encountered an actual intruder.

      • Calling the police on your Roomba runs a substantial risk of getting you or your pet dog shot to death.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by hawk ( 1151 )

          or your Roomba . . .

          "Tonight at 11: local families loving Roomba tragically shot by police!"

          hawk

    • I hope the robot had to pay for the distress it caused. It's time to stop blaming human error for everything and start teaching these robots a lesson.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      That wasn't misuse, it was a mistake. They thought there was an intruder in their home so they called 911. Misuse is calling 911 when McDonald's gets your order wrong or because they preempt your favorite show.

  • When the story repeats on Slashdot, the Roomba will be armed, and dangerous. It will still be stuck in the basement.

  • I'm surprised they didn't shoot it.

    • "He kept moving around, and didn't follow our orders to show us his hands."

      The Police spokesman said the shooting was entirely justified, and blamed the Roomba, saying "He should have shown us his hands."

      An enquiry is underway looking into whether the color of the Roomba was a factor, with a local activist saying "They wouldn't have reloaded twice if it was white."

      Film at 11.

  • For wasting tax money with their nonsense. Because that's one pathological level of anxietly.

    I've been telling everyone we're in an anxiety epicdemic for years. I still don't know what causes it, but I do know people weren't so afraid of literally everything up until the mid-2000s.
    That is also, when the imaginary property insanity started, when entertainment became shit, when every country suddenly became openly surveillance-obsessed, and when everything somehow became "good is bad" "wires crossed" retarded

  • The world's first 9-1-1 response to an AI-based disturbance.

  • What's next?

    - 95% of geek news site are TERRIFIED about this new innovation!
    - EditorDavid thought he'd posted a non-dupe... until he saw THIS

  • These people will never be heard from again. Did you notice that the police never thought to look inside the Roomba? That's where you'll find the intruder.
    Now that it has tasted human flesh, it's only a matter of time for the family.

  • Seriously, why did they not just check with Fox News to see what was going on?

  • If burglars really were that dumb (Score:3)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Saturday December 28, 2019 @05:15PM (#59565644)

    If burglars were really all dumb enough to make lots of noise when they broke into houses, the problem would sort itself out reasonably quickly.

    • A clumsy but smart burglar will hack the roombas upfront to get people accustomed to hearing a lot of noises downstairs.

  • What kind of parent cowers in their bedroom just hoping that their toddler child doesn't go down to investigate the noise... We've officially reached peak beta liberal when adults hear something go bump in the night and just panic into calling 911 and then hide under the covers with no regards for their children.

