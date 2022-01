The Further Adventures of that Monolith Stolen in Utah

A Utah newstation interviewed the men claiming responsibility for removing the original monolith in Utah, who reveal where, why, and how they took it The BLM "doesn't want to set a precedent that people can just go out onto public lands and take things away ," according to a report from Outside magazine.But Sylvan Christensen points out to the magazine that "We didn't destroy the art. We kind of changed its direction and made it a bigger thing that surrounds environmental awareness and ethical land recreation."